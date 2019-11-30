COLUMBIA — He was there, the familiar No. 89 fitting on the frame that he made stronger during the offseason so he could give his team one more year before he left for the NFL.

But as has been painfully obvious the past three games, when Bryan Edwards isn’t in the game, South Carolina’s offense isn't either. For Edwards, who had knee surgery 10 days ago, the wise move was not to play Saturday, no matter how much he wanted to.

So the Gamecocks’ best player, their only big-time wide receiver, and their only chance to make the rivalry game an actual game, sat on the sideline. Wearing his jersey over a garnet hooded sweatshirt, Edwards watched his career end.

From the field he could see the northwest stadium ramp inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The names of former Gamecocks greats Alshon Jeffery and the late Kenny McKinley are there now. Next season his name will be there after Edwards set records for career catches, receiving yardage and consecutive games with a catch, hauling in at least one pass in all of his 48 games.

He finished one touchdown shy of tying Jeffery and Sidney Rice for career touchdowns, but his impact will forever be remembered. This season the Gamecocks (4-8) scored one touchdown in their final 12 quarters. The receiver was Edwards and the touchdown came against Appalachian State. It was the same game in which Edwards injured his knee.

On Saturday, a video was shown during the first quarter just for Edwards. On it, a who’s who of Gamecock receiver royalty — Sterling Sharpe, Pharoh Cooper, Bruce Ellington, Deebo Samuel, Jeffery, Rice and the parents of McKinley — thanked him for his career and wished him the best as he takes his next steps toward the NFL.

“That was a touching moment,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “That tells you something about being from the state of South Carolina and coming to the state university and being a Gamecock and what it can do for you and how powerful it can be. Bryan certainly deserved that.”

The kid from Conway who stayed with his USC commitment through a coaching change (Muschamp was on a plane to recruit him the same day he was hired) did deserve that. He also deserved better than to have his legacy questioned as he departs.

The records show it, and numbers don’t lie. He had more receiver stats than anyone.

Yet his teams never won big and his career ended with the Gamecocks dropping 14 of their last 25 games. Edwards caught a key touchdown during USC’s comeback win in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. He and everyone else thought the Gamecocks were on their way up.

Instead, there were no wins against Clemson and no SEC championship game appearances. Edwards won’t have All-America honors or Sports Illustrated covers.

He was the best, but he didn’t get to show why he’s the best one last time at South Carolina.