Gamecocks get commitment from 4-star linebacker for 2021 recruiting class

Four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Ga., said last week he was closing in on a commitment and listed South Carolina, Louisville and Georgia Tech as his top three schools. On Thursday morning, Tatum announced his pledge to join the USC football program, becoming the Gamecocks' sixth commitment for the 2021 class and the second linebacker.
Tatum ((6-2, 208) visited USC for a junior day in February and from the start Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp took a hands-on approach with his recruiting.
“Not many head coaches reached out like Coach Muschamp,” Tatum said. “It’s a school for defensive players. I know there are a lot of defensive players every year going to the (NFL) draft and I know Coach Muschamp will help make that happen for me."
Tatum is ranked the No. 23 outside linebacker in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 28 overall prospect in Georgia. Last season he had 91 tackles with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Some of his other offers were Arkansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Minnesota.