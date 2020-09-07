Gamecocks' gameday atmosphere will look much different in 2020

COLUMBIA — The $22.5 million renovation of nearly 100,000 square feet of Williams-Brice Stadium was impressive, the amenities for fans more so. Yet throughout a tour of the stadium on Friday, there was the dripping sense of irony.
All of these additions were created to enhance South Carolina’s gameday experience, and the first season using them will be in a year where less than 20,000 fans per game can attend.
“Certainly we’re in a fall that is not normal, but we’re excited that we can bring this project to closure,” USC athletic director Ray Tanner said.
With just less than three weeks before the Gamecocks’ season opener hosting Tennessee, more changes are known for just how the first game will look. Seating (capacity and location), the Gamecocks’ entrance to the field and perhaps the radio broadcasts will be affected.
“The number of people will be limited by the social distancing guidelines in the stadium, and those guidelines are going to leave you in a place where you’re well below the 50 percent indoor threshold that’s spelled out in restaurants and the like,” Executive Associate AD for Development Steve Eigenbrot said.
Seating
Season ticket holders will begin picking their seats on Thursday. All seats will be in a “pod” system.
The garnet chairbacks used by fans sitting on bleachers were distributed for the Gamecocks’ second scrimmage on Saturday. There are limited seats in a pod (usually four), the pods separated from each other by at least six feet, and an empty bleacher above and below.
Seating for the school band and the student section have yet to be determined. The students are mostly clustered in the North end zone under the scoreboard during regular games with no chairbacks on the bleachers.
That clearly can’t last with USC’s and the SEC’s policies on social distancing. The band, usually in a group of seats above a tunnel in the East stands around the 20-yard-line near the North end zone, will also probably move as the seats directly facing the field (not in the corners) will be premium spots for ticket-holders.
Since the SEC has decreed that visiting bands are prohibited from attending games were capacity is reduced, the USC band could move to the visiting band’s normal space — the Southeast corner, under the ramp where George Rogers’ accomplishments are displayed.
The band
“Bands will be restricted from performing on the field before games and at halftime. The policy will be revised during the year based on developments around COVID-19.”
The SEC’s rule on bands is crystal clear. They can’t go on the field, so they can’t participate in pre-game entrances.
Nearly every team in the league has its band as part of its team entering the field. At USC, the tradition since the 1980s has been the band forming a tunnel from the Southwest corner for the Gamecocks to run through before heading to their sideline as “2001” blares.
On Sept. 26, “2001” will play and perhaps the flame towers will light up as the team is running onto the field, but there will be no band guiding it to midfield before breaking for the sideline.
Road games at home
The SEC said that press boxes will hold no more than 50 percent of capacity, and could be less. That affects the media, which includes the radio crews.
“It’s unlikely the radio crew will travel to road games,” an athletic department source said.
The COVID restrictions may force the Gamecocks’ radio team to gather in its usual booth at Williams-Brice and call road games from a monitor. Visiting teams to Columbia may also be forced to leave their radio crews at home, as the general selection of press box seats will be divided into thirds — two for home media, one for visiting media.