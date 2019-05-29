COLUMBIA — South Carolina already has lost four members of this year’s baseball team to transfers or medical issues, and the Gamecocks can expect more to come.
Roster changes are certainly no surprise, especially coming off a season like USC just had, and can be a necessity. Players leave the program and make room for newcomers — freshmen and junior college transfers.
“When you take over a program, you always have short-term and long-term vision,” USC coach Mark Kingston said before the season. “We maximized the short term and what this team was capable of.”
That was a 2018 team that reached the final game of a Super Regional. Long term was loading the 2019 team with eight JUCO transfers, and signing eight more for 2020.
It’s a risky, quick-fix solution in what will be a crucial year. The Gamecocks simply can’t miss the postseason again for anybody to feel good about what Kingston could eventually do.
JUCO recruiting has long been a staple of college baseball, and particularly of USC baseball. Ray Tanner loved JUCO kids, signing a few each year and playing them extensively. The experience they brought as “guys with stripes on their sleeves” couldn’t be discounted, and it paid off in several examples over his 16-year career (2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce was a JUCO signee).
The Gamecocks’ back-to-back College World Series champions featured JUCO finds Adrian Morales, Robert Beary, Jose Mata and John Taylor, replacing shortstop Bobby Haney from 2010 with Peter Mooney in 2011. USC was able to walk the line of good/bad of JUCO recruiting quite successfully.
That downside was one that former Clemson coach Jack Leggett always noted, although he softened toward JUCO players late in his career. Because of MLB draft standards, a JUCO prospect is often a one-year proposition. They all know that being drafted as a senior almost never provides the kind of signing bonus one gets if they leave after their junior season.
And because they play so much — most coaches don’t bring in JUCO kids and not play them — it keeps freshmen off the field. They can be a ticket to a quick rebuild, but if they’re gone after a year, a program can get caught in the constant cycle of trying to replace that with more and more one-year players.
Kingston had eight JUCO players on his team this year. Reid Morgan blossomed into the team’s best pitcher, George Callil was a defensive whiz at shortstop while Luke Berryhill and Andrew Eyster were a formidable power punch in the middle of the lineup.
Berryhill and Eyster each have two years of college eligibility left instead of the usual one, so they could return next season. But the other six are likely gone (Quinntin Perez has already transferred).
The new JUCO class features three pitchers, a catcher, three infielders and an outfielder. USC has to get past the draft, then see where things stand.
Yet Kingston will always strive to find the perfect balance between freshman and JUCO, player development vs. basically a player rental.
“I don’t think it’s quite the challenge it is for a high school kid. JUCO kids have been playing with guys that are 19, 20 years old, and sometimes 21 years old,” Kingston said. “Where the high school kids are used to playing with 18, 17, 16 and 15-year-olds.”
USC has had success before with JUCO kids. Kingston is gambling that the formula will work again in 2020.