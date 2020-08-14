Gamecocks freshman QB Luke Doty at receiver? Here's why it could work this time.

COLUMBIA — You’d have thought someone suggested that George Rogers give back his Heisman Trophy.

Luke Doty is a highly rated freshman prospect, runs the 40 in under 4.5 seconds and has been an ego-free delight since he arrived at South Carolina. The selfless attitude, phenomenal speed and hands that can not only grip and hurl a football, but catch one thrown, have inspired Will Muschamp and his staff to give Doty reps at wide receiver as well as quarterback.

The whispers became facts, which Muschamp confirmed last week. Doty is still a quarterback, the position he was recruited to play, but he will “play some different things for us,” Muschamp said.

Mountains trembled. Seas boiled. Some of #GamecockTwitter immediately wrote their congressman, mayor, pastor and athletics director Ray Tanner about why the move is worse than scrapping “2001” in favor of “Tiger Rag.”

Some pointed out how burning Doty’s redshirt year for perhaps a few catches in garbage time would not be wise. Others recalled the recent history of USC quarterbacks turned receivers.

Jay Urich caught one pass for 11 yards last year and hasn’t again been mentioned as a potential receiver. Dakereon Joyner was moved to receiver for the final two weeks of camp last year, then had to return to QB when Jake Bentley was lost for the season.

And several asked: What does it say about USC’s receiver room when the state's reigning Mr. Football (at quarterback) is even being considered to play receiver?

That’s the question the coaches answer by staying silent. They know they have 18 candidates at receiver and precisely one, Shi Smith, has recently produced in a USC uniform.

They’re not going to talk down to the rest of the group, which by numbers alone is going to put somebody with Smith in the receptions list, by saying that Doty is better than all of them. Not that they could or would anyway, still three days from official camp and five practices from full pads.

They don’t know how good Doty can be at receiver. Muschamp made it clear the freshman is still a quarterback.

But he could help, and they’ll give him a chance to help.

After five days of spring practice, Muschamp asked his offensive coaches to simulate a draft by picking the best 11 players they saw from those sessions. He asked his defensive coaches to do the same, from their own side of the ball and then from the offense.

“Luke Doty’s name kept showing up in those top 11,” Muschamp said. “He competes his butt off. He practices hard every single day. He’s extremely bright, he’s extremely intelligent, and he can contribute to our football team and help us win football games, bottom line.”

In summer drills, Doty has run some slot receiver routes and has some quarterback packages for himself. It’s a crowded QB rotation, with incumbent Ryan Hilinski battling Colorado State graduate transfer Collin Hill for the starting job, and Urich behind them.

No question Doty could see some QB time during the season, befitting his status as a prep star who piled up over 2,200 all-purpose yards as a senior at Myrtle Beach High. Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson guaranteed it.

“He’s going to find his way on the field and play quarterback at the University of South Carolina,” Wilson said in May. “I can promise you that.”

What’s not nearly as rosy is the Gamecocks’ receiver room.

Smith represents nearly all of USC’s experience. OrTre Smith hauled in 30 catches as a freshman but missed all but two games of the 2018 season after kneecap surgery and was held to nine catches last year as his recovery lingered.

Nine of the remaining 16 receivers are freshmen. The names above them (Joyner, Xavier Leggette, Josh Vann, Chad Terrell, Randrecous Davis, transfer Jalen Brooks and walk-on Trey Adkins) are a mix of guys who have had a few catches now and then but are still trying to leap forward.

That’s why Doty is getting a look. It’s not a permanent move. Doty is and will remain a quarterback first.

But only one quarterback plays at a time.

“Coach (Mike) Bobo talked to him a little bit," Muschamp said. "I called him after coach Bobo and talked to him, said, ‘I don’t want you to feel we’re moving you. We’re not moving you. We’re trying to get you on the field.’

“He said, ‘Coach, I want to play and I want to win.’”

If Doty can help the Gamecocks do that, even at a position he wasn’t recruited to play, that can’t be anything but good.