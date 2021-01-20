COLUMBIA — Seventh Woods couldn’t stop in time and plowed directly into a Missouri defender, getting rung up for charging. Jermaine Couisnard mimicked it three possessions later during Tuesday’s 81-70 loss to the No. 19 Tigers, his turnover giving South Carolina two in the first three minutes, both from its top ball-handlers.

The Gamecocks' second consecutive loss, coming after their third pause due to COVID-19, wasn’t all on Woods, Couisnard or any of the point guards. It wasn’t their fault that their post presence, without starting center Alanzo Frink and top backup forward Jalyn McCreary because of the virus, had no prayer of containing Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon. They also can’t be blamed for word getting out about USC scoring star A.J. Lawson, who dropped 18 first-half points on LSU last week and then spent the next three halves hounded by two defenders.

But the point guard is the head of the snake, the director of the offense, and USC (3-4, 1-2 SEC) has cycled through every one of the four point guards on the roster without finding an answer. The COVID interruptions have been brutally tough to overcome, as the Gamecocks can’t even practice during them and their game experience is limited.

Yet if this is going to turn around, and it’s running out of time to do so, it has to be now. And it has to start at the most important spot on the floor.

“Just some guys are passive, they don’t play very aggressive. Other guys … we’re just not good at the point guard right now,” a beleaguered coach Frank Martin said after the Missouri loss. “I wish there was something better I could say.”

Woods scored two points with one assist and three turnovers against Missouri. He took over the starting point guard spot four games ago and has 14 assists, 18 turnovers and averages 2.9 points.

Couisnard, who won the role midway through last season, had six points with five assists and five turnovers. He’s averaging 11.6 points and has 27 assists to 16 turnovers for the season.

Backups T.J. Moss and Trae Hannibal, relied on to score more than dribble and direct, did so with nine combined points at Missouri. For the game and the season, their turnovers outnumber their assists.

It would be one thing if there was another untried option. But the Gamecocks have four point guards on the roster and none of them are living up to the tag.

“I think it’s just consistency. Obviously, not enough game experience,” said assistant coach Bruce Shingler, who coached the team in the loss at LSU while Martin was recovering from his second bout with COVID. “Moving Seventh Woods into the lineup, Jermaine was our primary ball-handler. We’re just trying to give them more reps and game reps and just basically help out with the inconsistency right now.”

Lawson has played the point before but it didn’t go well, as it took too much from his scoring ability. The Gamecocks desperately need him to hit his average of 16.6 points and wouldn’t mind if he upped it.

With Lawson and the amazing Keyshawn Bryant, who brushed off his own bout with COVID to lead the team in scoring the past two games, USC has enough to stay in every game. The supporting cast is more than enough to get the Gamecocks back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their 2017 Final Four appearance.

All of them have to get the ball in their hands to do so, and that’s been an issue through seven games. It’s really been a concern since P.J. Dozier, the point guard in 2017, went pro after that season.

The 2017-18 season was the Season of the Injured Point Guard, USC unable to keep Wes Myers, Kory Holden nor Hassani Gravett on the floor due to constant bumps and bruises. Tre Campbell arrived in 2018-19 and was mostly steady. Lawson and Couisnard split the duty last year with varying success and failures.

Woods, the transfer from North Carolina who sat out all of last year just to get healthy, was supposed to be an answer and Couisnard was returning as well. Moss and Hannibal would be perfect as plug-ins to spell one of those two if they were tired, ineffective or in foul trouble.

Martin previously blamed himself for some recruiting decisions and other player defections were due to their own poor judgement (the infamous BB gun incident after the 2016-17 season, the saga of Rakym Felder). The coach had to play the transfer market and hope it worked, but even if it did, he knew he was just going to have to play it again the next year.

At least with young guards and a fifth-year senior to lead them this season, Martin had bodies. A full preseason and non-conference schedule would result in a pecking order and defined roles by the time the SEC season arrived.

Instead, the Gamecocks had to cancel a month and a half in the middle of the season. It’s not easy to play catch-up when they never got a chance to really start.