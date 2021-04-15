COLUMBIA — He said it with all the grace and gentleness of a knockout punch.

“I did a (expletive) job of coaching this past year,” South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin said.

More than a month since the Gamecocks ended a 6-15 season that was heavily affected by COVID-19 and six days after he received a two-year contract extension, Martin spoke for nearly an hour-and-a-half on April 15 about the one bad season he said he’s had in a 29-year career. Emotional, sarcastic, taunting and enthusiastic, the press conference was the only way to end a saga that dragged on since March 11 and ended on April 9.

Martin is the Gamecocks’ coach for a 10th season and will receive the opportunity to improve on the third-most wins in program history. He said he was not interested in any other jobs, while also saying that while the extension wasn’t exactly what he wanted, that’s how negotiations are handled.

He said his relationship with athletics director Ray Tanner is strong, he has updated a roster that will look drastically different, and he’s feeling fine from his two bouts with COVID-19.

Mostly, he blamed himself and only himself for the Gamecocks’ disappointing season. The team did have to pause three times for COVID-19 and was held to six practices over a seven-week period during the winter, not having a full squad for practice until mid-January.

“I did a poor job of leading this year. What happened was unacceptable. I don’t need you guys reporting I did a bad job, I knew that on my own,” Martin said. “This coming year, it’s either we’re doing it the right way or they’re putting me in a box or a white jacket.”

He didn’t touch on the numerous details of what occurred in the last month leading to the contract extension, but he did comment on the topic that seems to be on everyone’s mind. The biggest criticism of Martin is that in nine years the Gamecocks have played in just one NCAA Tournament, although that tournament resulted in a Final Four berth that was the greatest moment the program has ever seen.

Martin wouldn’t say if he thought this year’s team would get to the tournament, but acknowledged he understands the importance of it.

“I’m not into predictions. I didn’t say that the first day I got hired here,” he said. “The objective is to get into the NCAA Tournament.”

The team he has constructed has several newcomers. Martin added four players from the NCAA transfer portal for next season: Chico Carter (Murray State), Erik Stevenson (Washington), James Reese (North Texas) and A.J. Wilson (George Mason). He also signed three freshmen.

Gone to the transfer portal are Trey Anderson, Trae Hannibal, T.J. Moss, Jalyn McCreary and Justin Minaya. But USC stands to return center Alanzo Frink, who was limited to three games last year due to a medical condition, and is expected to receive good news on two other instrumental players.

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard are testing the NBA Draft process but Martin said they’ve given every indication they will return to USC. Leading scorer A.J. Lawson and Seventh Woods likewise have decisions to make.

Lawson, after dabbling in the draft process each of the past two years, is home in Canada mulling his options. He can’t test the process again this year and still return; if he decides to step in, he must stay in the draft and forfeit his remaining eligibility.

Woods had a significant groin injury and is recovering while debating a sixth year in college. Martin said Woods would prefer to move on and try to play professionally, but he won't make that decision until he’s healthy.

If he does return, he does not count against the 13-scholarship limit so the Gamecocks wouldn’t have to sacrifice anyone to make room.

Martin said he’s heard the boos and the nasty comments from the outside about what’s going on in his program, but also pointed out how quickly some seem to forget. The Gamecocks under Martin did post six consecutive non-losing seasons, something not done since Frank McGuire coached the school’s best teams over 50 years ago.

“This year just was a trainwreck,” he said. “I don’t know why we act like the train was off the rails and we saw it coming for three years.”

It was a year that got away from he and his team, but he feels supported going forward and vowed to repair what was broken.

“I was really unhappy with what I did this year,” Martin said. “We’re going to fix the things we did wrong.”