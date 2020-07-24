Gamecocks' Frank Martin embraces new role as co-chair of racial reconciliation committee

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin put it best. People are vulnerable right now. People are listening.

He’s embracing that opportunity and hoping college basketball does the same with his proposals.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches created a committee on racial reconciliation last month and named South Carolina’s basketball coach as its co-chairman. With the country still struggling with unrest over the death of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic, Martin, who has dealt with COVID-19 and knee replacement surgery this summer, has launched two initiatives.

Martin and his co-chair, Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, have asked the NCAA to drop SAT and ACT scores from the criteria of initial eligibility. They have also proposed that all high school and four-year college students be required to complete at least one African-American history course in order to earn a degree.

“I believe there is systemic racism in place. I think our country is set up in a way that it’s the haves and the have-nots,” Martin said during an NABC webinar. “The haves figure out a way to get to a college campus. The have-nots never get that opportunity.”

The argument against standardized tests being used to determine college admission, Martin said, is flawed. He cited a story from a recent story in The Atlantic that dove into the creation of the SAT as a means to uphold racial purity, with the creator later admitting that test scores were a reflection of socio-economic background more than any kind of genetic predisposition.

Martin remembered how coaches John Thompson, John Chaney and George Raveling fought admission standards in the 1980s and realized college basketball is still fighting the same problem 40 years later. Of Cuban descent, Martin could relate.

“Guys like me, we get quiet, because we don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the establishment and lose our jobs,” he said. “We owe it to (the former coaches) because they stood up to systemic racism.”

Martin is also enthusiastic about the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, a movement launched by Kentucky coach John Calipari. It’s named after John McLendon Jr., who integrated college basketball with “The Secret Game” when his North Carolina College (now N.C. Central) team played Duke’s medical school team in 1944.

The program will provide minorities with an opportunity to start their coaching and/or administrative careers.

“Now we’re just pushing forward and trying to do whatever we can to try to make it better for minorities, for people of color, for women, for everybody,” Martin said.

NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson, whose brother-in-law is former President Barack Obama, has also chimed in on the early efforts.

“We feel it is prudent for college athletics to address a standardized test structure that has long had disproportionately-negative impacts on low-income and minority students,” Robinson said in a statement.

Martin previously said that he and his team have had Zoom meetings about the Floyd situation, and the aftermath of protests across the country. It’s a constant thought of Martin’s to reach out to the young men on his team, not just be their coach.

He will continue his efforts to get his team into the community so they can see what it’s like for others who don’t have their opportunity. They’ll buddy up with students in inner-city schools and participate in camps in recreation centers.

Martin's goal is to help people understand and empathize what others go through. Martin’s been on each side, from growing up without much of anything and being racially profiled as a driver, to being a wealthy and successful major college basketball coach.

In his new role, Martin hopes to give those experiences to many others.