Gamecocks' Founders Park to be used as Super Regional host site

COLUMBIA — Founders Park will host a Super Regional this weekend after all.
It's just that the team that calls it home won't be playing in it.
Due to a quirk in the NCAA's schedule for postseason baseball this year, South Carolina's home field will host Dallas Baptist and the winner of Old Dominion and Virginia for the right to advance to the College World Series. ODU and Virginia are already in town, trying to finish the championship game of the Columbia Regional on the morning of June 8 since it was rained out on June 7.
Dallas Baptist, an upset winner of the Fort Worth Regional, was finalizing its travel plans and waiting to see which opponent emerges. The two winners will clash in a best-of-three series on June 12-14.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced before the end of the regular season that all postseason sites would be chosen in advance, instead of its standard of rewarding the 16 best teams of the season with host sites. The organization announced that the sites could still host games even if the home teams were no longer playing in the NCAA Tournament.
That came to pass with USC and TCU. The Horned Frogs, a national seed, would have hosted a Super Regional if they advanced, no matter who won the Columbia Regional. But when they lost, and USC was eliminated on June 6 by Virginia, the possibility of a neutral-site Super rose.
The Gamecocks would have hosted DBU had they found a way to win their regional and would have had a chance to advance to their first CWS since 2012 in front of their home crowd. Instead, Founders Park will host a Super Regional for the first time since 2016 and the Gamecocks will only be spectators.
Seven of the top eight national seeds — Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Mississippi State and Texas Tech — advanced and will also host.