Gamecocks' Founders Park named one of 20 potential NCAA Regional hosts

COLUMBIA — The Road to Omaha can begin at Founders Park.

All South Carolina's baseball team has to do to finalize it is win games.

The Gamecocks’ home stadium on May 14 was selected as one of 20 potential host sites for an NCAA Regional, with the final 16 to be named on May 30 after conference tournaments conclude. The NCAA usually waits to award host sites after conference tournaments to the 16 teams most deserving based on their regular-season performances, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that this year.

That’s why the release naming Founders Park and the 19 other sites included the line, “The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship.” That’s particularly relevant for the Gamecocks, who are at Kentucky this weekend trying to regain what was once a sure thing.

Standing at 24-10 with a 10-5 SEC record on April 17, USC was a no-doubt host. But the Gamecocks have gone 4-8 since and now their concerns of hosting are secondary to making the postseason at all.

The Gamecocks need to win at least two of their final six SEC games to feel assured of reaching the NCAA Tournament. How much more than those two they can win will determine if Founders Park will host its first NCAA Regional since 2016, even if the Gamecocks aren’t a traditional No. 1 seed as a regional host and have to settle for a No. 2.

The 20 sites and host schools are: Columbia (South Carolina); Fayetteville, Ark. (Arkansas), Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt), Pittsburgh (Pitt), Austin, Texas (Texas), Ruston, La. (Louisiana Tech), Starkville, Miss. (Mississippi State), Greenville, N.C. (East Carolina), Fort Worth, Texas (TCU), Gainesville, Fla. (Florida), Knoxville, Tenn. (Tennessee), Eugene, Ore. (Oregon), South Bend, Ind. (Notre Dame), Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech), Tucson, Ariz. (Arizona), Gastonia, N.C. (Charlotte), Spokane, Wash. (Gonzaga), Oxford, Miss. (Ole Miss), Hattiesburg, Miss. (Southern Miss) and Stanford, Calif. (Stanford).

Clemson also submitted a bid to host but the Tigers are scuffling this season, checking into a weekend series at No. 13 Florida State with a 23-21 record. They did not get a host site but could end up staying local for the regionals, should they make the postseason.

The Charlotte 49ers are having a strong season and were also named a regional host, although with their home park too small, they would play in Gastonia, N.C., at FUSE District Stadium, a new facility for the independent league professional Gastonia Honey Hunters. It would be a quick and easy trip up I-85 to play if Clemson landed there.

The state of South Carolina has hosted at least one NCAA Regional every year but two since 2003. In 2003, USC hosted a Super Regional and advanced to the College World Series after beginning its postseason in Atlanta.

D1Baseball.com’s NCAA Tournament projections before the May 14 announcement had USC going to Greenville, N.C., as the second seed and Wofford the fourth in the four-seed field. Clemson was predicted to be the third seed in Starkville while USC Upstate, having a fantastic season at 34-10, was the No. 3 in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks advanced from Greenville to the Super Regionals in 2018, where they fell one win short of the College World Series. Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament every year under coach Monte Lee (there was no tournament in 2020) and hosted three times, but has never advanced past the regional round.