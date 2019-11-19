COLUMBIA — It’s been a frustrating football season at South Carolina. Nobody’s happy with the results on the field, and there have been plenty of discussions about the future of head coach Will Muschamp.

Some scream for him to be fired. Some defend him.

And one person no longer works for him after allegedly fighting with another man who was dressed as Muschamp for Halloween.

Aubrey C. Walker, a USC student manager on Muschamp’s staff, was let go from his position after being arrested on Halloween night. Columbia police records show he was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to jail after physically fighting with another man in Columbia’s Five Points district.

Walker apparently took offense to the man’s Halloween costume, which depicted Muschamp holding a sizable check.

The costumed man's name was not listed on the police report. But with the incident happening at a crosswalk in the middle of Harden Street on Halloween night, several people witnessed it.

Walker “appeared to be intoxicated” at the time, the police report says, and continued to be “loud and boisterous” when an officer attempted to stop the fight. He was taken to jail and released the next day on a $257.50 personal recognizance bond.

“I heard one of the cops say, ‘He said he works for USC football,’” one person who witnessed the incident said. “I thought, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ He never said a word the entire time but he didn’t like that check.”

A USC spokesperson confirmed that Walker was removed from working as a student manager. Walker did not respond to a request for comment. His attorney, Columbia’s Neal Lourie, confirmed Walker was his client but declined further comment.

The Post and Courier obtained a photo of the costume. The man is dressed in Muschamp's game-day attire, wearing all-black clothing with a headset and eyeglasses. He’s holding a giant check.

The check is in the amount of $18 million with “Buyout” written in the memo space (Muschamp’s buyout would be around $18.75 million if he were to be fired on Dec. 31). It is made out to “Will Muschamp” and signed by “Every Gamecock Fan.”