Gamecocks' football staff could be reshuffled again after Bryan McClendon leaves

COLUMBIA — Through the offseason and the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina’s football coaching carousel continues to spin.

Former offensive coordinator and current receivers coach Bryan McClendon is leaving the Gamecocks to become the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon. McClendon was hired by Will Muschamp as receivers coach in 2016, elevated to offensive coordinator before the 2017 Outback Bowl, and then demoted in December so Mike Bobo could be hired as the new offensive coordinator. McClendon is the sixth assistant to leave after a 4-8 season in 2019.

Running backs coach Thomas Brown departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. Defensive line coach John Scott left for Penn State. Special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler departed for Texas. Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and strength coach Jeff Dillman were fired.

The Gamecocks also switched two off-the-field positions by hiring Director of Player Personnel Drew Hughes and Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Connor Shaw. McClendon interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason but was not hired, setting him up to make $1 million this year for coaching the Gamecocks’ receivers instead of calling the offensive plays.

He owes USC a $200,000 buyout, according to his last contract.

The Gamecocks’ staff hit the “virtual” recruiting road this week, eight of USC’s 10 assistants announcing their presence with Tweets showing their name and in-state target areas. The only ones who didn’t were McClendon and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

With McClendon leaving, Wolford is now the highest-paid non-coordinator on staff, with a $700,000 per year contract over the next two seasons.

Muschamp could elect to hire a receivers coach or could reshuffle coaches already on his staff. Joe Cox, hired from Colorado State as tight ends coach, was in charge of the Rams’ receivers last year. Bobby Bentley, who coached the Gamecocks’ tight ends last year, had switched to running backs coach, the position he held in his first three seasons under Muschamp.

Bentley could move back to tight ends coach if Cox were to switch to receivers, meaning Muschamp would need a running backs coach. Des Kitchings, the running backs coach and former co-offensive coordinator at N.C. State, was not retained after the 2019 season and interviewed with Muschamp this offseason about a potential spot on USC's staff.

The new hire would join Cox, Bobo (quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator), Tracy Rocker (defensive line), Rod Wilson (inside linebackers) and Paul Jackson (strength) as a first-year USC assistant.