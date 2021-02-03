Gamecocks' football signings include many transfers, few stars

COLUMBIA — They aren't focusing on recruiting class rankings. South Carolina knew it couldn’t from the day Will Muschamp was fired.

Many football prospects left after the coaching change. Shane Beamer simply didn’t have the time to get his arms around a full class, which is why the 20-player group he finalized on Wednesday as his first group of recruits is barely ranked in the nation’s top 100.

Of course he’d love to have a top-5 class. Even when “stars don’t matter,” the more 5-star recruits a coach gets, the more likely they’ll actually live up to the rating.

But in the meantime, he scoured the transfer portal, hit the junior colleges and found two high-schoolers to join the one unsigned prep player he already had. The result?

“It’s small, it’s low. That was on purpose,” Beamer said. “Nobody talks about the players that transferred in from other places that will help this team immediately.”

Beamer completed his first recruiting class, a group of 20 that began when eight signed in December. The lone unsigned player that was committed to Muschamp, Marion defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, didn’t sign in December but never publicly wavered with his pledge. He signed Wednesday morning.

Kolbe Fields, a linebacker from Metairie, La., committed to Beamer in January. On Wednesday, he pulled one more prep player.

La’Dareyen Craig, a defensive back from Mobile, Ala., picked USC over Mississippi State and Oregon State. A prospect that new defensive coordinator Clayton White and new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray chased late in the process, Craig is a prospect that could see immediate playing time.

The Gamecocks were smacked harder at defensive back than at any other position during the offseason, and Craig was the fifth recruit they added in the secondary. USC found Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris at Georgia Military and David Spaulding at Georgia Southern, and also dipped into Alabama for another true freshman, Sam Reynolds of Alabaster.

Beamer beat out Mississippi State and West Virginia for Tavareon Martin-Scott, a linebacker originally from Fort Wayne, Ind., who played at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College last year. He goes by “Bam.”

Martin-Scott has four years to play three at USC.

The seven transfers are what Beamer is counting on to bolster the returning roster and make an impact right away. He found a quarterback (Jason Brown) and his top receiver (E.J. Jenkins) from FCS St. Francis (Pa.); a top receiver from Georgia Tech (Ahmarean Brown); and a linebacker from Georgia State (Jordan Strachan) who tied for the national lead in sacks last season.

Where would the class be ranked if the transfers were included?

“I think pretty high. I don’t know about the rankings, but I look at the video and I’m like, ‘Man,’” Beamer said. “A lot of it was just timing. I got here in December. I said to the staff, ‘Take a deep breath, let’s figure out where we are and what we need.’”

USC ended with 20 signees, five less than the maximum allowed by the NCAA. Four players from last year’s class are counted toward this one.

Kicker Mitch Jeter, punter Kai Kroeger and receiver Jalen Brooks remain on the team. Fullback Adam Prentice played last year but has moved on with his professional life instead of playing a seventh year of college football.

The remaining scholarship could always be used this year, perhaps if there’s another need after the spring session.

Spring practice is scheduled to begin on March 20. The seven transfers and five more prospects that enrolled in January can participate.

Beamer finalizes staff

Numerous reports had Beamer hiring Charlotte's Montario Hardesty as the Gamecocks' new running backs coach on Wednesday. Beamer has been searching since Des Kitchings, a holdover from Muschamp's staff, departed last week for a gig with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hardesty, a former Tennessee running back, spent last year as the 49ers' receivers coach. A North Carolina native, Hardesty has coached at Chowan and Norfolk State and was an assistant strength coach at Florida Atlantic.

That completes USC's on-field staff, although since Beamer has already weathered four defections from the staff as he's put it together, it may not be over until the season begins.

2021 USC recruiting class

Nick Barrett, DL, 6-4, 320, Goldsboro, N.C. (Eastern Wayne)

O’Mega Blake, WR, 6-3, 189, Rock Hill (South Pointe)

Ahmarean Brown, WR, WR, 5-10, 170, Tampa, Fla. (Georgia Tech)

Jason Brown, QB, 6-4, 230, Fredericksburg, Va. (St. Francis)

La’Dareyen Craig, CB, 6-2, 180, Mobile, Ala. (Baker)

Jordan Davis, OL, 6-5, 288, Fairburn, Ga. (Creekside)

Marcellas Dial, CB, 5-11, 180, Woodruff (Georgia Military)

Kolbe Fields, LB, 6-1, 205, Metairie, La. (Archbishop Rummel)

Colten Gauthier, QB, 6-3, 205, Dacula, Ga. (Hebron Christian)

Keem Green, DL, 6-5, 320, Sumter (Nebraska)

E.J. Jenkins, WR, 6-8, 235, Fredericksburg, Va. (St. Francis)

Bam Martin-Scott, LB, 6-3, 215, Fort Wayne, Ind. (Dodge City (Kan.) CC)

Juju McDowell, RB, 5-10, 175, Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County)

JonDarius Morgan, OL, 6-3, 326, Birmingham, Ala. (Huffman)

Isaiah Norris, DB, 6-0, 170, Anderson (Georgia Military)

Sam Reynolds, S, 5-9, 175, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

T.J. Sanders, DL, 6-5, 300, Marion (Marion)

David Spaulding, CB, 6-2, 185, Riceboro, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Jordan Strachan, LB, 6-4, 225, Kingsland, Ga. (Georgia State)

Darryl “Debo” Williams, LB, 6-1, 220, Smyrna, Del. (Delaware)

Preferred walk-ons

Joseph Byrnes, S, 6-0, 185, Camden (Camden)

Nathan Harris-Waynick, RB, 5-10, 210, Sumter (Sumter)

Jake Helfrich, QB, 5-11, 190, Charlotte (Providence Day)

Ronnie Porter, LB, 6-0, 195, Columbia (Heathwood Hall)

Eriq Rice, WR, 6-2, 170, Columbia (A.C. Flora)

K.J. Scott, LB, 6-3, 200, Greenwood (Greenwood)