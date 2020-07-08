Gamecocks' football recruiting picks up pace after slow start

COLUMBIA — The man has always boasted of his recruiting prowess, and the most recent results have proved it.

After a November and December of South Carolina athletic decision-makers publicly debating his job status, head football coach Will Muschamp still managed to hold on to two of the nation’s best prospects (running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Jordan Burch) and reeled in coveted quarterback Luke Doty, receiver Rico Powers and defensive tackle Alex Huntley.

Recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic has brought a unique set of challenges, but in the month since Muschamp last spoke, he’s more than doubled his next class.

Muschamp updated his team as it returned to campus on June 8, and was asked about the small six-man class he had then. The Gamecocks now have 14 players pledged, three who declared over the last week.

Why the slow start?

Can’t host visits. Can’t host camps. Recruits don’t know how to judge their offers and when they should or should not commit with the world so topsy-turvy.

And as Muschamp said, there’s also talking over the 4-8 season the Gamecocks posted last year.

“The strength of our staff is number one, the relationships that we build. We’ve been hurt by that because we haven’t had them on campus,” he said. “Another huge advantage for us is Columbia, is (the operations building), is the (Dodie academic center), is Williams-Brice Stadium. We didn’t have the type of year we wanted to have last year. All of those things combined have slowed us down a little bit on where we would want to be right now.”

On June 8, USC had six commitments, highlighted by two Georgians — quarterback Colten Gauthier and linebacker Trenilyas Tatum. But another Peach State native, running back Caleb McDowell, committed the next day and that started a month of good news.

USC received a “yes” from Florida athlete Simeon Price, Georgia athlete Derwin Burgess and Marion defensive tackle T.J. Sanders over the July 4 weekend. There’s still plenty of room before December’s first Signing Day, and the second in February.

There will also be space for the multitude of early commitments who may figure out they shut down the process too early. Muschamp described what he believes will be a trend in the immediate future.

“There are over 750 players committed to Division I schools. This time last year there were 300,” he said. “So a lot of those commitments out there are what I call ‘reservations.’ There’s a lot of schools saying, ‘You may not have a spot, go ahead and just take a spot right now.’ That’s unfortunate, but that’s happening. We’re not doing it that way.”

Verbal commitments are nice to have but at USC and every other school in the country, they don’t mean too much until a signature is on paper. With COVID-19 forcing changes in practices, enrollments and perhaps the looming season, colleges have been forced to adjust their recruiting tactics.

Perhaps many high school players will see the swelling classes they’ve chosen to join and realize they may not play as early as they prefer. Perhaps coaches wanting to hold a spot for that uber-recruit will have to reverse and encourage the first prospects to reconsider their options.

The Gamecocks have 14 recruits at present and two on their radar that will soon commit. Linebacker Greg Penn, from the same school as Lloyd, has USC in his final group and Virginia defensive end George Wilson listed the Gamecocks in his top four. Each will choose this week.

As for the rest of the class, and potentially other classes, recruiting relies mostly on how COVID-19 is handled. The Gamecocks and other schools will do what they can, whether accepting reservations or full bookings.

“You got to really rely on the high school coaches, as far as referring to a player’s character, the kind of work ethic he has. That’s not something you’re going to be able to see first-hand,” Muschamp said. “Those are the things in a camp setting, you’re sometimes able to answer those by yourself.”