Gamecocks football recruiting boom pushes rankings into top 20

If there were a recruiting national champion for June, the trophy would go to USC. The Gamecocks picked up a dozen commitments in the month and saw their national rankings soar from the 80s to No. 16 in Rivals and No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite.

The Gamecocks added four more commitments last week, and another prospect who has been a private commitment was expected to announce his decision July 5.

The newest to join the party at USC were OT Ryan Brubaker (6-6 280) of Stevens, Pa., WR Landon Samson (6-1 185) of Southlake, Texas, Nick Emmanwori (6-4 195) of Irmo and SAF Emory Floyd (6-1 165) of Powder Springs, Ga.

Brubaker committed to the Gamecocks over Penn State, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. He took official visits to all five schools. Brubaker’s father played at Penn State and many viewed the Nittany Lions as his likely choice as his recruiting wound down. But after taking an official visit to USC the weekend of June 11th, Brubaker found many things that appealed to him, and that led to his commitment to the Gamecocks.

“There was just something intangible while we were there that to this day, I can’t really put my finger on about what exactly it was,” Brubaker said. “I think it was the combination of the staff, the school itself, the location, it was just the perfect storm where it felt right. It was one of those things that even when they offered, they intrigued me. They were my second Power Five offer, I don’t know. Whether it was the mascot, the history of the school, it was just like, South Carolina, that school interests me. They earned their way into my top five and they earned my commitment. Incredible people and an incredible place.”

Brubaker is one of the highest rated commitments thus far for the Gamecocks 2022 class. In the 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 24 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 7 prospect in his state.

Nebraska looked like the favorite for Samson, and he visited there in June. But USC receivers coach Justin Stepp, who is close friends with Samson’s high school coach, offered him a couple of weeks ago and put a heavy recruiting rush on him. And that paid off for the Gamecocks.

“Coach Stepp started talking to me at the end of my football season this year, and then we didn’t talk a whole lot,” Samson said. “Coming up to the last week, he FaceTime’s me, ‘Hey man, we really love you, we want to offer you.’ Every night since then, he’s been Face Timing me right before I go to bed. We’ve been building a great relationship, and I’m very excited.” Samson has yet to visit USC. He will be in for the cookout on July 31. But a lengthy Zoom session with Shane Beamer and staff members last week went a long way toward him deciding on the Gamecocks.

Last season Samson caught 74 passes for 1,281 yards and 15 touchdowns.

USC is the only Power-Five offer for Emmanwori. Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond also offered. But Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White made the call on Emmanwori after seeing him with their own eyes last month in camp. He said last month he and White had been communicating some going into the camp. “The relationship we built has been a good relationship,” Emmanwori said. “He’s been transparent. He’s been keeping up with me real good. He said he sees a lot in me. He can see me playing the nickel position, a little-backer and a big-nickel position type.”

The week after his camp performance, Emmanwori returned to USC for an unofficial visit. That visit, with his family with him, allowed him to get a better overall feel for the program and the coaches. “I feel like the coaching staff is really amazing,” Emmanwori said after the visit. “What they see in me, what they think they can do with me, if I can do that, it could be great. That’s what’s really important to me, a good coaching staff.” Last season Emmanwori totaled 100 tackles with 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Floyd chose USC over Florida and Georgia. He took official visits last month to USC and Auburn and unofficial visits to Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Floyd took his official visit to USC last weekend and said he knew from that visit, his first with the Gamecocks, he had found the place he wanted to play his college football.

“The atmosphere. I love the coaches and everything,” Floyd said. “I get along with their coaches. I love the system. I got into the program and the playbook real easily. It feels like home down there. I didn’t feel homesick when I went there. It felt like my hometown in Georgia.”

Floyd and Gamecocks’ secondary coach Torrian Gray developed a tight relationship thru the recruiting process.

“I just love Torrian Gray,” Floyd said. “He’s got that Florida lingo. He came from Florida and moved to South Carolina, and all my family is from Florida. Me and him, our bond is great. He likes how I bring speed to the table. I’m a real quick guy in the secondary. He said he’s never seen quick speed like mine.”

Floyd is ranked the No. 24 safety nationally and the No. 33 prospect in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Florida State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Florida, Notre Dame, Virginia and Kentucky.

Floyd is the 14th new commitment for the Gamecocks. They have one final private commitment who will go public on Monday. With two transfers counting in the class, the Gamecocks have a total of 17 spots taken in the class.

USC 2022 class

TYRESE ROSS SAF 6-2 185 TRANSFER WASHINGTON STATE

KARON PRUNTY CB 6-1 189 TRANSFER KANSAS

GRAYSON MAINS OT 6-5 265 SUWANEE, GA

BRADEN DAVIS QB 6-5 185 MIDDLETOWN, DE

DONOVAN WESTMORELAND LB 6-2 195 GRIFFIN, GA

KAJUAN BANKS CB 5-10 170 TALLAHASSEE

JY’VONTE MCCLENDON SAF 6-2 180 LAKELAND, FL

JAMAAL WHYCE DT 6-4 250 MIAMI

PEYTON WILLIAMS SAF 6-0 180 ROCKLEDGE, TX

CASON HENRY OT 6-6 290 MARIETTA, GA

KYLIC HORTON WR 6-4 180 CLARENDON HALL

ANTHONY ROSE SAF 6-4 180 MIAMI

RYAN BRUBAKER OT 6-6 280 STEVENS, PA

LANDON SAMSON WR 6-1 185 SOUTHLAKE, TX

NICK EMMANWORI SAF 6-4 195 IRMO

EMORY FLOYD SAF 6-1 165 POWDER SPRINGS, GA

USC target DT Nick James of IMG Academy, who had planned to announce his college choice July 3, postponed his decision until later in the year. He is coming off an official visit to USC the last weekend in June. James recently posted a top four of the Gamecocks, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida.

Some upcoming commitment announcement dates include July 5th at Noon-USC target DT Felix Hixon; July 8th-Clemson target DE Jeremiah Alexander; July 9th-USC targets CB Nikai Martinez and CB Chris Graves.

SAF Antonio Kite of Anniston, Ala., who took an official visit to USC in June, committed July 4 to Alabama.

TE Oscar Delp of Cumming, Ga., plans to attend the Clemson cookout July 24th and the USC cookout July 31st. He said he plans to wait until after those visits before deciding.

LB Abdul Carter of Glenside, Pa., has USC, Ole Miss and Penn State in the top three. He’s taken officials to USC and Penn State and will take one to Ole Miss the last week of July. He also went unofficially to Ole Miss and camped at Penn State and Ohio State.

USC is in the top five with RB Jaylon Glover of Lakeland, Fla., along with Utah, Georgia Tech, Florida and Florida State.

CB Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Ga., named a top 6 of USC, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss.

USC target WR Jayden Gibson of Winter Park, Fla., will name a top seven on July 7th.

USC is in the top five with DT D’Andre Martin (6-4 293) of Durham. He attends school in South Chesterfield, Va. He also has Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Duke on his short list.

LB DeMario Tolan of Orlando named a top five of Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee and LSU. He camped and visited Clemson earlier in the month and took officials to Tennessee, LSU and Miami.

Five-star safety Keon Sabb of IMG Academy and Williamston, N.J., is not rushing to make his college decision. And that’s good for Clemson because Sabb plans to make an official visit to Clemson in the fall before deciding, as things stand now. He did visit Clemson on June 11 for the Elite Retreat. That stop was part of a busy month for him.

“I’m taking in a lot right now with all these visits, still trying to figure out things and evaluate everybody with my family,” Sabb said. “I went to Penn State (official), Clemson, Georgia (official), Michigan (official) and Texas A&M. I’m taking LSU and Clemson’s official during the season. We haven’t set up the dates yet. I’m still trying to figure out my IMG schedule.”

Sabb and other Clemson targets at IMG want to attend the cookout July 24th, something IMG coaches haven’t allowed in the past because of a conflict with their own summer workout schedule. Those players plan to discuss that matter with their coaches to see what might be worked out.

Sabb on Clemson

In the meantime, Sabb is keeping in touch with Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables and Mickey Conn. “It’s no real message. They’re just same recruiting, just building a relationship about a year now, talking to them and keeping the relationship strong,” said Sabb.

One of Sabb’s IMG teammates, and fellow New Jersian Jihaad Campbell, committed to Clemson, part of another strong class the Tigers are constructing. Sabb has noticed. “That’s going to be a pretty nice class, I think top five, top three when it gets all done. All the rumors I’ve heard with a lot of other players,” Sabb said. “That’s pretty intriguing to me with all those top guys going there.”

Sabb is ranked the No. 2 ATH nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite.

2023 RB Justice Haynes (5-10, 185) of Roswell, Ga., visited Clemson on June 1, and the 4-star picked up a Clemson offer in late June during a FaceTime call with running backs coach CJ Spiller. Haynes is currently listed as the No. 64 player overall and the No. 3 running back in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class. Haynes has been in contact with Clemson since last fall, building a strong relationship with Spiller during that time.

“One thing that he told me was that patience is something they teach you in the Bible,” Haynes said. “I’ve been talking to Clemson since October, so to finally get that offer meant a lot. Coach Spiller told me that I’m his guy that he wants in this class. They are all about family over there. Coach (Tony) Elliot is still heavily involved in everything, and everything they do is cohesive. They do it all together. I’ve been on calls with the whole offensive staff. When I was there, I met with Coach Elliot and all of the other coaches too, not just Coach Spiller. They are all about doing things together and they all have to sign off on it.”

The Georgia native has over 20 offers with Clemson joining the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama as teams to extend an offer. USC also has offered. Over the course of nine games during his sophomore season, Haynes finished with 175 carries for 1,790 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. Along with being a star on the football field, Haynes is a 4.0 student and a top-ranked national player on the baseball field as a pitcher and outfielder.

2023 OT Luke Montgomery (6-5, 260) of Findlay, Ohio, has Clemson and USC in his top 12. The others are Michigan State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Georgia, Michigan and Alabama.

Clemson is listed among the top 12 with 2023 ATH Joenel Aguero of IMG Academy.

North Augusta PK Drew Stevens committed to Iowa. He had a PWO offer from USC.

Oceanside Collegiate OT Jacob Ashley committed to Charlotte.

Basketball news

USC men’s basketball announced on July 1 the addition of LSU transfer Josh Gray to its roster. The 6-11 center was recruited by the Gamecocks out of high school but ultimately signed with the Tigers in 2020. Gray, who officially entered the transfer portal in early May, is USC’s fifth incoming transfer on scholarship for this upcoming season. A Brooklyn, N.Y.. native who played at Putnam Science Academy (Conn.,), Gray was considered the 2020 recruiting class’s No. 34 center and No. 3 prospect from the state of New York. His scholarship became available when Alanzo Frink decided to transfer out of the program in mid-June.

Gray averaged less than one point and just over a rebound in ten minutes per game last season for LSU. In high school, he averaged nearly a double-double per night, recording ten points and nine rebounds, along with two blocked shots per game. In addition to Gray, the other transfers into the USC program are guards Erik Stevenson and Chico Carter, small forward James Reese and 6-7 AJ Wilson.

6-3 Quante Berry of Winston-Salem was set to announce July 5 at 1 p.m. He has USC, Providence, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M as his final five according to Stockrisers.

Clemson is in the final 5 for Portland State transfer 6-9 Amari McCray. The others are Grambling, BYU, Texas Tech and Penn State. Last season was his graduate transfer season, and he started the first 12 games before a knee injury suffered in practice sidelined him for the season. It was the second major knee injury of his career. He was averaging nearly 11 points and 5 rebounds per game before the injury. McCray started his career at Howard Junior College (Texas) and then played a season at Pacific. He’s a native of Ruston, La.

7-1 center Christian Reeves of The Cannon School in Charlotte made an official visit to USC last week. He had been in to see them previously on unofficial visits, and this time he got a lot more detail about their plans for him should he choose to join. “I’m a focal point for him,” Reeves said. “I’m a player that he really wants. He’s going to push me to get better in practice. Practice is going to be harder than the games. I just need to come in and work and good things will happen for me. The facilities were great. The coaching staff was great and has a lot to offer and can help me achieve my goals. I was feeling great about them before, and it’s still the same way. I’ve been down there a few times and I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I’m starting to find my way around the facilities. I’ve definitely enjoyed my time that I’ve spent down there.”

USC certainly looks to be a player for Reeves as his recruiting heats up. But it’s too soon for him to start considering favorites. “I’m not going to make any type of decision at the earliest I would say the fall, but it probably will be a little bit longer than that,” Reeves said. “But they are definitely high on my list. I’m going to take some more unofficials. This was my first official. Just wanted to get one in before the junior year end since you get five and five. I’ll definitely be taking some more officials this fall, possibly in the spring depending on how everything goes.”

Reeves said Clemson, Pitt and Virginia Tech have been talking with him about unofficial visits but they have not offered. Some of his other offers are Tulsa, East Carolina, Lehigh, USF, Charlotte, Boston University and East Tennessee State.

Four-star 6-6 SF Josh Reed of Atlanta has been on the radar of the USC and Clemson basketball staffs. Gamecocks assistant coach Will Bailey started to recruit Reed at the end of last year. Clemson assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean made contact with him about a month ago. Both programs have offered.

“I’ve been talking to Coach (Frank) Martin and Coach Bailey a lot,” Reed said of USC’s interest. “We’re still trying to figure out on an official visit. Coach Martin and Coach Bailey have been talking to me for a while now. It’s also not too far from home. That’s where my mom was born (Rock Hill) and where my grandma lives now. I’m definitely interested, and I like them a lot.” He has similar feelings for the Clemson program. ‘I’ve been talking to Coach Dean a lot on the phone and text. I really like them too,” Reed said. “They just think I’ll be a perfect fit for them with what they’re trying to do in the ACC. They just think I’ll be really good for them and it will be a good fit. I like them a lot. I like the coaches and the program. It’s in a great conference too.”

Reed has not had the chance to visit USC or Clemson yet. He has been to Liberty, Rice and Northwestern officially, and to Georgia and Georgia Tech unofficially. Some of Reed’s other offers include Arkansas, Boston College, Butler, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, George Mason, High Point, Mercer, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Winthrop and Xavier. He is looking at October for making his commitment. Last season, Reed averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game. He’s ranked the No. 34 small forward nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 prospect in Georgia for the 2022 class.

Clemson offered 2023 6-2 PG Gabe Cupps of Dayton. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Ohio State, Brown, College of Charleston, Miami of Ohio and Xavier.

Former USC commitment 6-5 Carlous Williams OF Gulfport, Miss., signed last month with Pearl River JC, Miss., after not being able to qualify for USC.

6-9 Noah Clowney of Dorman visited Clemson last week.

6-0 Jazian Gortman of Keenan took an official visit to Wake Forest last week.

2023 6-8 Brandon Gardner of Gray Collegiate took an unofficial visit to North Carolina Tuesday.

2023 6-7 Wesley Tubbs of Charlotte made an unofficial visit to USC last week.

2023 6-8 Gregory Jackson of Ridge View paid an unofficial visit to Clemson last week.

7-0 Jacquez Shuler of Gray Collegiate committed to Dodge City JC, Kan.

Baseball news

RHP Austin Williamson (6-4 218) of Sherrills Ford, N.C., committed to USC. He once was committed to Alabama and decommitted June 7.