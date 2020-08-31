Gamecocks' football players ditch team activities, march for Jacob Blake

COLUMBIA — This wasn’t to add their voices to a movement. This was their own statement.

South Carolina’s football team walked as one on Monday to request change and understanding in the wake of another police shooting involving a Black man. The shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police triggered more protests and an NBA-led boycott of some professional sports. On Monday, it was the Gamecocks’ turn to speak their minds.

The team’s leadership council approached coach Will Muschamp to request the demonstration and he enthusiastically agreed, canceling a scheduled weightlifting and film study session and loading his players on buses. They traveled to the Russell House University Union and spoke to a small crowd, a giant Gamecock painted on Greene Street mostly left untouched by their feet as they gathered around the podium.

“I’m afraid I could be next,” senior defensive tackle Jabari Ellis said. “We are tired. We demand change!”

The team was clad in black shirts reading “Matter is the minimum,” a slogan coined by redshirt junior quarterback Jay Urich. Urich printed it on a sign in early June when the team joined a large Black Lives Matter protest outside the Governor’s mansion, and has used it to help his public-service initiative, Original Design.

Ellis, Urich, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and redshirt junior center Eric Douglas spoke for the football team and were joined by women’s soccer senior Lauren Chang. Other athletes milled with students and USC administrators in the crowd.

Joyner, who is from North Charleston, relayed his own pain. He mentioned his hometown’s history of racially motivated incidents.

Two of Joyner’s family members, Susie Jackson and Tywanza Sanders, were killed by Dylann Roof at Charleston’s Emanuel AME church in 2015.

“I say that after that incident, with me being from Charleston, South Carolina, I’ll never be able to go to church without thinking somebody across from me, the opposite color of me, even the same color as me, hates me for who I am, or wants to take my life,” Joyner said, pausing to compose himself. “I’m not asking for your sympathy. I’m asking for your mind, your heart, your soul and a piece of understanding. So we can hear everybody speaking.”

Joyner also mentioned the 2015 shooting of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer, and how it influenced him and his family.

“It’s become a popular thing for our parents to teach us to keep our hands on the steering wheel, don’t reach for anything unless told to do so,” he said. “I definitely fear for my life whenever I’m driving.”

USC has seen an uptick in student and athlete-driven protests during the summer, basketball coaches Frank Martin and Dawn Staley speaking out and being named to national or SEC committees on racial equality, and some students and athletes requesting that Strom Thurmond’s name be removed from the campus wellness center. Everyone on Monday spoke a few feet from where somebody had spray-painted a message on the student union’s walls, urging USC President Bob Caslen to cancel in-person classes before more coronavirus positives were discovered.

The football team’s gathering was simply 15 minutes of a conversation. They don’t want to be afraid of living their lives.

“I don’t have the answer, I don’t have the resolution,” Joyner said. “I’m asking for change, I’m asking for help, I’m asking for insight so everybody can understand each other.”