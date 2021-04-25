COLUMBIA — Nobody expected much, especially when they saw the severity of South Carolina’s injury list. The Gamecocks held their Garnet and Black Spring Game on April 25 missing 20 players, and only dressed 30 defensive players.
The goals were simple. Give fans something to remember during “talking season,” don’t get anybody else hurt and keep coach Shane Beamer’s favorite topic, competition, heavy.
Done, (mostly) done and done.
“I wish we had 15 more spring practices,” Beamer said. “One, we need them, and two, I’m having a blast coaching them.”
R.J. Roderick injured his ankle during the game but will be OK. He was one of 23 total players who ended up missing time, nobody with anything expected to linger in the season.
USC scored 24 points during the statistical portion of the game, using the second half for more situational work instead of Offense vs. Defense scrimmaging. The highlight was an 11-yard corner-of-the-end-zone connection between longtime teammates Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins, who together transferred from St. Francis to USC, and the individual spotlight was claimed by running back ZaQuandre White.
The Gamecocks had presumptive 1-2 punch Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd on the injury list along with Rashad Amos and Bruce Staley, so White was the only healthy scholarship RB available. He toted 14 times for 95 yards and had a 1-yard plunge for a score.
“I just approached today like it was a regular day at practice. Just came out there, did what I had to do and that’s it,” White said. “It felt good to play a lot. Nobody really knows who I am, so just to get that spotlight today was great.”
Coaches have raved about White’s energy and focus all spring, and he showed off during the game. The Gamecocks should at least have an option if they don’t get what they desire from Harris, who rushed for 1,138 yards last season, and Lloyd, one of the most prized recruits in program history who missed all of last year with a knee injury.
“That’s the way he is in every practice, the way he is in every single workout,” Beamer said. “He is a weapon for us.”
Freshman Colten Gauthier was the backup to starting quarterback Luke Doty, although Brown threw the only passing touchdown. Tight end Jaheim Bell, playing running back due to the injured depth, scored on the ground and Mitch Jeter, the Gamecocks’ kickoff specialist and backup to place-kicker Parker White, booted a 47-yard field goal.
J.J. Enagbare picked up where he left off last year with two sacks, while O’Donnell Fortune led the team with six tackles. With a cap of 15,000, 13,225 fans were scattered around the lower levels of Williams-Brice Stadium.
Now the real work begins. May is the month off for the players, to get finished with academic responsibilities, go home and get ready for the grind of a full season. The Gamecocks will report back to campus on June 1.
“I’m not naïve, the honeymoon phase is still on. We haven’t lost a game yet,” Beamer said. “I couldn’t be more pleased right now with where we are.”
Joyner honored
Former Fort Dorchester High standout Dakereon Joyner was named USC’s Special Teams Player of the Spring and Co-Offensive Player of the Spring along with tight end Nick Muse. Joyner has been another player constantly praised by the coaching staff this spring.
Enagbare was Defensive Player of the Spring. USC’s most improved players were White (offense), Zacch Pickens (defense) and Brad Johnson and Josh Vann (special teams).