COLUMBIA — South Carolina has filled its last football coaching vacancy.

Paul Jackson was hired as director of football strength and conditioning on Tuesday, pending full Board of Trustees approval. Jackson, let go at Ole Miss after eight years when head coach Matt Luke was fired, has numerous years of experience in the SEC.

A two-year contract paying $450,000 per year was ratified by the BOT’s Executive and Governance Committee. The full BOT is expected to approve the contract later Tuesday.

Jackson played at Montclair State and then served as an assistant strength coach at LSU, helping with the football and volleyball teams. He moved on to Miami (Ohio) for his first director of strength training job, then went to Southern Miss for a season.

At Ole Miss, Jackson helped the Rebels reach four bowl games, including consecutive New Year’s Six bowls in 2014 and 2015.

With the hiring of Mike Bobo to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, USC has filled the vacancy created by the firings of strength coach Jeff Dillman and QB coach Dan Werner, and the demotion of offensive coordinator ryan McClendon’s demotion (McClendon remains on staff as receivers coach). Muschamp said Monday he anticipates no more changes on his coaching staff.

