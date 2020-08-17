Gamecocks fight to keep corona-safe bubble intact against college social life

COLUMBIA — The bubble was created, saw a small amount of positive coronavirus tests and was deemed safe for the start of preseason camp. South Carolina’s system at the Long football operations center appears to be working.

But the X-factor that USC and every other college in the country faces is already in motion. The return of students and the start of classes has all colleges accepting the same quandary.

“You’re dealing with college-age kids,” coach Will Muschamp said. “They want to be college kids and we want them to be college kids, we just want them to do it with a very boring lifestyle right now.”

Classes at USC, which are a mix of in-person and online sessions, begin Thursday. Last Saturday marked the first day of the final wave of students moving to campus.

The football players have their bubble and it will be there for all of their 25 scheduled practices over the next 40 days. But girlfriends, parents, friends and social situations are awaiting outside that bubble.

It’s easy for coaches and school administrators to stress distancing and safety protocols while outsiders decry some of the behavior that has already led to other colleges seeing their COVID positives rise.

USC president Bob Caslen, noting that college students are “young and gregarious,” said it is vital for everyone to wear masks and social distance. The USC campus is requiring masks at all times and in-person classes are set up so they can social distance.

Campus does not cover the city’s Five Points and Vista districts, longtime havens for college nightlife.

“It’s very difficult, let’s be realistic,” Muschamp said. “The frustrating part of this is you can be extremely careful, go through a drive-thru, somebody sneezes on your food, and you can get coronavirus.”

Over the past two weeks, 23 sorority members at Oklahoma State tested positive, 144 fraternity members at Washington did the same and Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne critiqued a viral picture of unmasked students in line outside a Tuscaloosa bar. Yes, it’s a major concern.

Muschamp has stressed to his players that the most mature and responsible teams through the pandemic will win this fall. But he also knows he can’t have a 24-7 tracker on every one of his players until the season-opener.

And it’s not just the social situations. Most players have been at USC since June 1. It’s tough to ask them all to stay on campus the entire time, especially with scheduled breaks from practice mixed in.

They need to go home. Which is where nine of Oklahoma’s players contracted the virus after coach Lincoln Riley, who’s been one of the best at handling the virus bubble, gave his previously COVID-free team a break.

Some also must attend, or chose to attend, in-person classes. Classes at North Carolina lasted less than a week before a severe outbreak of cases forced the school on Monday to announce it was shifting to virtual learning only.

USC is trying to avoid what many other schools haven’t.

“We need to limit the amount of exposure to the unknown, and that’s what we keep referencing to our players,” Muschamp said. “Be around people you know, be around your cluster you’ve been with.”

Farrell tries new position

Fifth-year senior Chandler Farrell, a Summerville native, will continue to play fullback and tight end this year, but is also receiving some reps at defensive tackle. Farrell, who also has played offensive line and center during his career, played in every game last season.

Muschamp said there are no new injuries and the players who were healing from offseason surgery should mostly be ready by the first or second game. The one outlier, freshman tight end Jaheim Bell, is recovering from a torn ACL and could be ready by the first of November.