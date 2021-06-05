Gamecocks fall to Old Dominion, must win 3 games in 2 days to advance

COLUMBIA — Thomas Farr is majoring in Sport and Entertainment Management.
He might want to check into pre-law.
That way he’ll know the ins and outs for demanding recompense from his South Carolina teammates for their near-criminal lack of support.
The Gamecocks’ hard-luck weekend pitcher again took a loss on June 5 as Old Dominion beat USC 2-1 and advanced to the championship round of the Columbia NCAA Regional. The Gamecocks (34-22) have to win three games in two days to advance to the Super Regionals, beginning at noon on June 6 against Virginia.
Farr (3-7) has had the same line all year. Didn’t pitch badly, but got no help.
“I’m disappointed for him because he deserved much better. He was everything we wanted him to be tonight,” coach Mark Kingston said. “I thought he had his stuff tonight. He deserved a win and I feel for him. I really do.”
As he was in the Friday-night role for the first half of the season, Farr’s pitching counterparts were usually the best of what the SEC and others had to offer. So it wasn’t that strange that the Gamecocks, who have struggled to hit all season, lost on Friday after Friday.
But even as Farr moved to different weekend days later in the season, USC couldn’t make winning plays for him. He definitely could have been better but it was another of the same lines: He pitched good enough to win, but he can’t score runs for himself.
“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily on the hitters, you got to tip your cap. That’s a really good team across the field,” Farr said, taking the high road. “It’s just a good ballgame and you hope you see them again in this regional and get a second chance at it.”
In USC’s second game of the regional, Farr gave up five hits and two runs, one on a solo home run. That is magnificent considering the Monarchs (44-14) lead the country in homers and the wind was blowing out on a cool June night, after an hour-long rain delay.
Didn’t matter. The Gamecocks couldn’t hit ODU starter Ryne Moore (9-1) with a shovel. His curveball and off-speed pitches ate them up throughout the evening, USC doing nothing to adjust and stranding 10 runners. There were as many hit batters (eight) as hits, six USC hitters wearing pitches, and the Gamecocks still only mustered one run.
Farr was humming along, working his way out of trouble, and it seemed his teammates would finally give him some help in the seventh inning. The Gamecocks put the first two batters on, George Callil reaching after he twice failed to get a bunt down and was plunked in the back on his third try, and Brady Allen bunted both into scoring position.
But Andrew Eyster, he of the clutch heroics so many times, was called out on strikes on a controversial check-swing. Eyster seemed to hold up, but on an appeal to first-base umpire Kelly Gonzales, Gonzales hesitated for a second and then punched Eyster out.
Eyster and Kingston couldn’t believe it, echoing most of the 7,000-plus packed into Founders Park. To make that call, from first base no less, in a 1-1 game was some kind of decision.
Kingston also knew that to complain about it afterward only makes his wallet lighter.
“We get no explanations on those plays. I can’t really answer that question because if I do, I’ll hear from the powers that be,” he said. “I’ll respectfully decline that question.”
But the call stood, and even after Wes Clarke walked to load the bases, Josiah Sightler, who delivered the key knock in a June 4 regional win over Virginia, hit a soft flare to left that was caught. That put Farr, still in good shape with 87 pitches, back on the bump.
His first two pitches fell in for hits. Farr got a groundout and a popup to short before intentionally walking Matt Courtney, who had already homered and hit a fly ball to the wall. Farr worked from a 2-0 start to get Tommy Bell to 2-2, then threw ball three.
Ball four was nowhere close. The winning run was walked in.
“The last batter, you look back on it and you don’t really regret it, it’s late in the game, you got to dig deep and we missed it by an inch,” Farr said. “You learn from it and move on.”
Reliever Anthony Holiday, who replaced Moore after he threw 121 pitches, struck out the side in the eighth. Yet because the baseball gods were watching, Allen was hit by a pitch with two outs in the ninth to again bring up Eyster.
He didn’t touch any of the three strikes Holiday threw him.
The Gamecocks were left staring at the very real possibility of losing their second home regional in three tries. They won 13 straight home regional appearances before 2014.
But in the one they won, in 2016, they lost 5-4 to Rhode Island in the first game. They won every game after it and advanced.
Farr walked in the winning run and that’s completely on him. But again, how much could the Gamecocks have done for him before it?
They may not get a chance to make it up to him.
Brannon Jordan will start against Virginia on June 6. Kingston said that Brett Kerry, who started on June 4 but left in the third inning with a neck problem, could pitch again this weekend if need be.