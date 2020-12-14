Gamecocks expect bowl invitation, will be 'ready to go' if it happens

COLUMBIA — The numbers say they’ll get an invitation. Athletic director Ray Tanner says they’ll accept it.

As for whether the South Carolina Gamecocks actually play in that bowl game is the question that will be answered over the next two weeks.

“It would be a great opportunity for us to try to get on the right track to end the season. We obviously have challenges to go through with testing and the protocols and everything, and we’re a little bit thin anyway, but the other teams are going through it as well,” Tanner said on a sports radio program last week. “But as we’re talking tonight, our intentions are to get our players back and be prepared and be ready to go. As long as we don’t have any issues numbers-wise, we would go play a bowl game.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise for the Gamecocks to nix the idea of playing in a bowl this year. Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Stanford already have done so.

USC dressed 53 scholarship players for the regular-season finale a week ago, and just this week saw top receiver Shi Smith, top tackler Ernest Jones and top offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson each declare their intentions to enter the NFL draft while reserve defensive back Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal.

Also, it’s been such a miserable year, most fans would probably be content to just let this one quietly end.

But Tanner has always been about the student-athletes under his care. He’ll listen to what they want to do, and they said a few weeks ago they want to play if they get the chance. The team reported back to Columbia on Monday for a COVID test and a team meeting, and more players are set to arrive on Tuesday. The testing will continue to be administered, leaving the actual playing of the game in question until kickoff.

So where and when might the Gamecocks play?

The most likely spots appear to be the Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 26, Tampa), the Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 1) and the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, Jacksonville). All are close enough to drive (assuming fans are allowed) and all are feasible in the framework of getting enough practice in Columbia before leaving.

The SEC has nine bowl slots to fill for 13 teams, after LSU declared it will forfeit its postseason as part of self-imposed punishment while under NCAA investigation. Those bowls will be distributed after the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six bowls take their picks. Four SEC teams — Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M — are projected to play in those games. If that happens, there will be nine SEC teams left for nine bowl slots.

If one of those teams is left out of the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowls, that would leave 10 SEC teams for nine bowl slots, and winless Vanderbilt would be the odd team out since every other team has at least two wins.

“You probably feel pretty confident about the SEC moving up, what, three or four teams?” Tanner said. “That being said, then the likelihood that we would play in a bowl game is strong. We’re certainly not a lock, but if we do get those teams up, we got a lot of bowl slots that we’re affiliated with in the Southeastern Conference.”

The odds of a depleted South Carolina team winning a bowl are long, and new head coach Shane Beamer will not coach the Gamecocks if they play. But there is a financial consideration.

The SEC’s bowl agreement guarantees each participating school will receive at least $1.05 million, plus a travel allowance, if the bowl game has receipts with a balance of less than $1.5 million. The money each school gets goes up if the bowl receipts go up (a CFP participant can clear over $2 million).

Any money left over from the immediate payouts gets placed into a pot and divided into 15 shares, one for the SEC and the others for the schools.

The conference certainly wouldn’t look down on USC or hold back its share of that revenue if the Gamecocks turned down an invitation, but the pot wouldn’t be nearly as full if that bowl game is declined. Every dime counts as USC is facing an estimated $58 million shortfall due to COVID and had a semi-unexpected multi-million purchase pop up (coach Will Muschamp’s buyout).

The biggest reason to do it, though, is the team wants to play. Despite the bad year, despite losing six straight games, the Gamecocks want to play.

If they’re able to, they will.