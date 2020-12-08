Gamecocks eligible for bowl game, but could they go if invited?

COLUMBIA — It isn’t a question of want, and it isn’t a question of availability.
It’s a question of being able to, and right now, South Carolina simply doesn’t know.
“There’s a lot of different scenarios that have to play out in order for us to be in position to get the invite,” athletics director Ray Tanner said on Monday. “There aren’t any definites at this point, either way.”
The Gamecocks finished a 2-8 season with a 41-18 loss at Kentucky last week, yet their season may not be over. Because of the pandemic and bowl games erasing all win requirements, USC is eligible for a bowl game.
Some projections don’t have them going and some do, with many of the latter picking the Dec. 26 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., probably against an ACC team. The SEC has nine bowl slots outside of the New Year’s Six selections, so with Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida all likely to play in the top tier of bowls, that leaves 11 SEC teams for those nine slots.
Going by current record, USC would seem to be considered over winless Vanderbilt and perhaps Mississippi State and Tennessee (who each have two games left to play). But that’s right now.
And it isn’t nearly as simple as have-invite, will travel.
Beat up
The Gamecocks dressed 53 scholarship players and 14 walk-ons for the loss at Kentucky. They were one of the rare teams in college football to complete their full schedule without any delays or cancellations, and of the absences they’ve had, only a small number have been due to COVID-19.
Yet they limped out of the Kentucky game missing 11 players with season-ending injuries, including starters Aaron Sterling, Brad Johnson, Keveon Mullins, Xavier Legette and Sherrod Greene. Starters Keir Thomas, SEC sacks leader J.J. Enagbare and USC leading tackler Ernest Jones missed the Kentucky game, along with key backups Jordan Burch, Deshaun Fenwick and Jaylin Dickerson.
There have been no declared defections since the season ended and new coach Shane Beamer was announced, but the transfer portal is always open. The team is on exam break through Dec. 14 and mostly away from campus, meaning if a bowl is accepted, the team has to report back and practice as much as possible until the bowl (which if it’s the Gasparilla, is 12 days).
The extra practice time is the benefit. And the players who have spoken on the topic of course want to play.
“I definitely think there’s something out there for us,” quarterback Luke Doty said. “When that opportunity presents itself, we’re going to be ready to go, whoever it is and wherever it is.”
Would the Gamecocks have enough players to practice and play? Would they have enough coaches to oversee the practices and games?
The second question seems to be a yes. Beamer, saying he would love to see the team have those bowl practices while acknowledging he wouldn’t be coaching the Gamecocks through them or the game, has told two of the remaining coaches they wouldn’t be retained. The rest, including interim head coach Mike Bobo, are in a holding pattern as Beamer finishes his Oklahoma tenure and talks to other potential staff hires, who could also be finishing their seasons.
But the coaches don’t play. The roster is already frightfully thin and with COVID raging and the players no longer in their safe bubble, who knows what the tests would show when they return to campus?
The SEC
The conference of course wants to fill all its bowl slots.
More teams, more TV exposure, more branding is always on the mind.
The SEC will encourage any team that receives a bowl invite to accept, but it can’t force it. If a team simply doesn’t have enough players to play, the SEC can’t do anything about it.
“We’ll decide what will happen going forward. We don’t know for sure how it will unfold,” said Tanner, who spoke to the SEC’s Mark Womack, Commissioner Greg Sankey’s right-hand man, on Monday. “It all has to check out, but we certainly have a lot of bowl commitments as far as the conference is concerned.”
Alabama and Florida will play in the SEC Championship Game, the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff and the loser most likely landing in the Sugar Bowl, due to the SEC’s tie-in. Georgia or Texas A&M is likely to also play in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
That leaves Missouri, Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU and Arkansas above USC, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt for the bowl pecking order. There are nine bowl games left, including the recently added Armed Forces Bowl to replace the cancelled Las Vegas Bowl.
Most of the non-USC teams still have games left to play, and there’s no telling if they will be played Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 due to COVID. The SEC already had to postpone this week’s Ole Miss-Texas A&M game and while Ole Miss can play on Dec. 19, Texas A&M can’t as it already has a date with Tennessee.
If those dominoes keep falling, other teams could notch more wins to push them ahead of USC, or those teams could not be able to play due to COVID. It could be that a bowl matchup is agreed upon and then it gets called off.
“I don’t think that’s one we have a solution for,” Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli recently said. “A guess is they would be cancelled or deemed no-contest.”
The particulars
Eleven bowl games have already been cancelled. That has shut out several mid-major teams who most likely deserve to go more than a middle-of-the-pack Power-5 team, but bowl games all have TV considerations and Power-5 teams draw more viewers.
There is the cost to consider. While the “bowl weeks" (four or five days with team and fan events plus a lengthy stay, won’t happen in favor of practicing at home, then flying to the game the night before, playing and returning to campus), there are still finances.
A flight and a one-night hotel stay can cost from $200,000-$300,000, at least as an average for USC’s road trips this year. In a pandemic, every dollar counts, and while administrators would never decline a bowl invitation due to money, they wouldn’t mind saving that money if no invitation ever appeared.
As the Gamecocks sit, four days after their regular season ended, they know an invitation could come but they don’t know what the state of their football team will be if it does. Like everything associated with a season played through a pandemic, there’s nothing to do but wait.