Gamecocks DT Zacch Pickens ready to live up to high school hype

COLUMBIA — He didn’t play badly. He made the freshman All-SEC team, which while that squad is usually a half-and-half sum of freshmen that played well and freshmen that played, period, his upside was evident.

Yet Zacch Pickens understands the questions. As South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp’s highest-rated recruit at the time he signed, and considered a can’t-miss prospect by all of the scouting services, his freshman year wasn’t a miss, but it wasn’t exactly a ringing hit, either.

“It’s a work in progress,” Pickens said several times during his first session with the media following his freshman season. “Going in I kind of knew I wasn’t going to play as much because we had Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith. It’s all right to wait your turn.”

Pickens, the fabled defensive tackle from Anderson who turned down nearby Clemson to help rebuild the Gamecocks, wasn’t making excuses. He was behind Kinlaw, a projected first-round pick in the NFL Draft later this month, and Smith, who had 37 games worth of experience that Pickens was never going to overcome, no matter how good he was.

He also understands why some aren’t calling him a bust, but also aren’t saying he’s going to be the next big thing. When a player comes to USC rated only behind Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore on its recruit-ranking list (2020 signee Jordan Burch has since entered the column, under Clowney), he’s expected to perform like Clowney and Lattimore.

They were each named SEC Freshman of the Year, among a multitude of other awards. Their pictures still stare down at Pickens every time he walks into USC’s indoor practice facility.

Pickens had 16 tackles and one quarterback hurry in 12 games in his freshman season.

“I always say the closer your position moves to the ball, the harder it is to play as a young player because the game is much faster. It's much bigger, it's much more complex than what you've ever been used to playing in high school,” Muschamp said.

“Javon was nowhere near the player his first year as he was his last year, not even comparable, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that. So we expect Zacch to continue to take the right steps forward to be the type player we feel like he can be and that he wants to be.”

Kinlaw started 10 of 13 games his first year at USC, with 20 tackles, two for losses. He broke up three passes, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and blocked a kick.

But he also had a year of junior-college ball before joining the Gamecocks. Pickens’ last game before college was playing for T.L. Hanna against Dutch Fork in the state championship game.

Muschamp wished he could have redshirted Pickens, like he wished he could have redshirted D.J. Wonnum, Keir Thomas and all of the other linemen he was forced to play as freshmen because the Gamecocks didn’t have anybody else.

He couldn’t, but he still liked what he saw, despite the statistics.

“The great thing about Zacch is he is a great learner, great worker, unbelievable young man. He's a pleaser, and he wants to do everything the right way,” Muschamp said. “And when you have that kind of attitude every day and that kind of work ethic every single day, then that's going to translate to good things when you have the athletic ability that he has.”

Pickens spoke of the technical details of how he wants to improve — being quicker, using his hips and realizing he’s not a stand-up defensive end that gets a running start at shedding his man. No, Pickens is an inch away from some snarling offensive lineman that would love nothing more than to separate his head from his neck.

Kinlaw was a wonderful teacher on how to handle it.

“I use him as a point and try to beat him at everything. He’s kind of like an older brother. I try to emulate him, but I got to be better than him, in my own way,” Pickens said. “Keep practicing, straining, fighting. If you’re going to mess up, mess up fast, don’t mess up being lazy.”

And there are times when it’s evident how good he can be, where he shows “the dog” that new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker wants to see.

In an offensively listless loss to Texas A&M last year, Pickens lined up outside, his hand in the dirt with Wonnum standing up behind him. The call was a play-action pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer on the other side.

Pickens had no chance of getting to the quarterback before he unloaded, so he turned and sprinted on a straight line toward the ball. Wydermyer cut inside past the secondary, looking for open field, when Pickens enveloped him.

He couldn’t celebrate. The play went for 31 yards.

But after the season, that one stood out. That’s the five-star prospect Muschamp signed.

Five-star results weren’t always evident in 2019, but they could be much more frequent in 2020.