COLUMBIA — There’s always a sign in those situations. When a player is hurt during a game, returns to the bench and their teammates are walking to them, one by one, patting them on the back or whispering encouragement, that usually means it’s a serious injury, potentially season-ending.

So when South Carolina’s Lele Grissett hobbled out of the locker room with crutches and a walking boot, resuming her seat on the bench and nodding as each player and coach Dawn Staley came to briefly speak to her, it looked bad. The Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament but the joy was tempered.

Staley officially announced the news on March 15 after the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed. Grissett, the team’s lone senior, top sixth woman and most versatile player off the bench, is done for the year with a lower leg injury. She is traveling to San Antonio with the team as a volunteer assistant coach suddenly pressed into service, but the Gamecocks’ roster is down to 10, only seven who play more than seven minutes per game.

“Do we feel bad that Lele’s hurt? Absolutely,” Staley said. “But then we got to get back on that horse and say, ‘OK, let’s figure some things out. How do we get her contributions into other people as quickly as possible?’”

That’s what the past week has been, trying different combinations and looking at two prime candidates who can help fill Grissett’s minutes and productivity. Sophomore Laeticia Amihere, Aliyah Boston’s backup at center, and freshman guard Eniya Russell, the team’s only newcomer this season, have seen their practice reps significantly raised.

“Eniya and LA have really been doing a great job in practice on some of the new things that we’ve been working on,” Boston said.

It’s a tough hurdle to clear, but Staley has been through it before. And that time, as unfortunate as the injury was, paid off in the program’s greatest moment: the 2017 national championship.

The release had to be read twice to realize the scope. The Gamecocks had been named a No. 1 seed the night before in the bracket reveal, and were preparing for their first game.

“Coates out of NCAA Tournament play,” it said, and chins hit the floor. Alaina Coates, four-time All-SEC selection and the program’s second-leading rebounder, was out?

The center had been fighting through an ankle injury to finish the regular season and returned to play in the SEC Tournament, but re-aggravated it there. It wasn’t going to recover enough for her to play over the next three weeks.

Staley had a ready-made solution and hoped it would work as well as it already had. When Coates missed time before, she re-installed guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore to the starting lineup. Cuevas-Moore started the season at point guard but freshman Ty Harris had taken her spot.

Harris remained at the point but Cuevas-Moore could handle the ball and get a speedier player on the floor. Playing alongside guards Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis, the Gamecocks went four guards and power forward A’ja Wilson, a lineup that had opponents scrambling trying to figure out who to defend.

Three weeks, six wins, one national championship. It worked.

Can it work again?

“We’ve been working a couple of things throughout the week. And we’ve been pleasantly surprised with some of the changes that we’ll make,” Staley said. “We’ll leave it at that and once we play Mercer (in the first round on March 21), we’ll unveil what that is.”

The Gamecocks could presumably go with four guards and a big again, adding Russell to a lineup with center Boston and guards Destanni Henderson, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal. But that could mess up the chemistry of the five that have started every game this season: Boston, Henderson, Cooke, Beal and forward Victaria Saxton.

It seems likely they’ll turn to Amihere as the first option off the bench and have her play more than the 17.4 minutes she averages, while Russell will be the emergency option if one of the other guards gets in foul trouble. Russell is a quick and savvy guard but simply hasn’t played that much, averaging seven minutes in her 23 games.

Destiny Littleton, another guard who averages 11.1 minutes per game, will likely also play more.

“When you’re hit with an injury like we were with Alaina Coates, it rocks you a little bit, then you get back to your equilibrium and figure out, ‘OK, how?’ I thought we were wounded at that point, but we weren’t done,” Staley said. “I kind of feel that same thing with this team. So it was great to have this week of practice in which we moved some pieces around and I hope, with a couple of more practices, that we’ll continue to attack and look good doing it, because it did not look bad at all.”