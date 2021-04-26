COLUMBIA — You’d have thought Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo were back in town, announcing that South Carolina was going more under center this year.

Head coach Shane Beamer left no wiggle room when he said it after USC's Garnet and Black Spring Game on April 25. Luke Doty is the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback, and while he still has to keep earning that job through the summer and fall camp, right now he’s the guy.

Mountains trembled. Oceans boiled. Tweets and message-board posts erupted quicker than dandelions after a hard rain.

“But, but, but … Jason Brown threw the ball better!”

Brown, who entered the spring game third on the depth chart, did throw the ball better than Doty on Sunday. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 47 yards, while Doty was 5 of 7 for 54 yards. Brown had the lone passing touchdown in the actual scrimmage, and threw another in situational work.

“Unless something just totally changes between now and when we watch the tape, Luke Doty is our starting quarterback. Like every other position, there is going to be competition throughout the summer,” Beamer said Sunday. “By no means are we anointing Luke, but I mean, Luke has taken every rep with the first team all spring practice. I didn’t see anything today to make me think otherwise.”

If there wasn’t something to chirp about in the Gobi Desert-esque stretch between the end of spring practice and fall camp, it wouldn’t be college football and it wouldn’t be, as Steve Spurrier always said, “talking season.” Especially after many football fans, such as those at USC, didn’t get a spring game last year due to the pandemic and had to hold on to memories of the last game their favorite team played (with the Gamecocks, that was a recollection about as welcome as digging into their morning Froot Loops and then realizing the milk had expired).

So the breakdown of Brown and Doty in the spring game will be scrutinized and examined until they can each get back on the field and show why the spring game ultimately didn’t matter. It’s all of the behind-the-scenes factors that matter much more than a scrimmage with the game uniforms on instead of the practice jerseys.

Even Doty said that the announcement was great for April 25, but there was a whole lot that can change before Sept. 4, when Eastern Illinois visits Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I don’t think it really means much right now. It’s coming out of spring ball,” he said. “We had a lot of good things, and I know there’s a lot of stuff for me personally to get better at.”

Playing without 23 players due to injury, the Gamecocks only attempted 16 passes in the spring game. They (wisely) stuck with what was working, and what is expected to be the team’s offensive strength this year: running the football.

ZaQuandre White showed he can be a wonderful third option behind Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jaheim Bell, a self-described athlete, said he’d have no problem playing running back (five carries, 39 yards) and and tight end if that’s what the coaches asked.

Doty wasn’t allowed to use his feet to get out of trouble in his time under center, since the coaches know how he can run and are encouraging him to stick with the pass routes as they develop. Often the fastest man among the running backs, tight ends and linebackers in speed drills, Doty being told not to run removed a huge part of his total game.

As for Brown, he did come in and play well, yet that was one practice of 15. Also unseen is all of the other preparation that Doty has had and Brown hasn’t after not arriving at USC until Jan. 31 and being out of spring practice for a few sessions.

Brown did look good in the closest action USC will see “with the lights on,” played as it was against a bedraggled defense. It should also be noted that he threw his two scores to E.J. Jenkins, a teammate of his since middle school.

The chemistry the two have is wonderful, but it’s one very specific part of the game. The Gamecocks can’t make an entire game plan based around that, if neither can do anything else that can get them on the field.

Doty has said he realizes what all comes with being the No. 1 QB, not an insignificant part being the criticism. It’s Doty’s job to lose right now. It’s Brown’s job to compete for it, always. Competition, Beamer’s favorite word, is the key to making each as good as they can be.

“Luke’s converted on plenty of deep balls. So if that’s your story, find another one, because I have no concerns at all about us being able to hit deep balls down the field for sure,” Beamer said.

“We’re competing, don’t get me wrong. Luke’s got to continue to get better, Luke’s got to continue to progress over the summer, Luke’s got to have a great preseason training camp. But yes, as we come out of spring practice, Luke’s our starting quarterback. Now it’s his job to continue to earn that and continue to compete between now and the Eastern Illinois game.”