GREENVILLE — “Revenge” is a hokey term in athletics, although it’s used all the time. No matter what happens the next time the two teams meet, it doesn’t erase the last time, which created the “revenge” fugazi in the first place.
South Carolina can’t get back the 75-67 fiasco at Tennessee on Feb. 18, when the Gamecocks blew a 15-point third-quarter lead in less than six minutes. That ended up costing them a shared SEC regular-season championship with Texas A&M, even though the Aggies would have still retained the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament.
So it wasn’t “revenge” on March 6 when the Gamecocks and Lady Volunteers met in the tournament semifinals.
It still felt awfully good to deliberately, patiently and mercilessly deconstruct Tennessee 67-52 to advance to the only place USC feels comfortable this time of year: the SEC Tournament championship game.
“Two-thirds of the way done,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We want to win another SEC Tournament championship, and we’ve put ourselves in that position.”
USC will play No. 16 Georgia, the tournament’s fourth seed, for the title at 2 p.m. on March 7. Georgia knocked off Texas A&M in the day’s first semifinal and made it yet another Gamecocks-Bulldogs championship showcase, except it was the Mississippi State Bulldogs the Gamecocks beat in their last four SEC title games.
A 19-2 run to end the first quarter gave the Gamecocks (21-4) a solid cushion over the Vols, and unlike the March 5 quarterfinal win over Alabama, the loss in Knoxville and numerous other instances in a weird season, they made it last. The Vols (16-7) had some runs and knocked USC back on its heels a few times.
But the Gamecocks refused to take the bait of rushing and getting themselves out of rhythm. They kept finding the linchpin of their offense, center Aliyah Boston, to score or create out of her spot in the paint, and their outside shooting, normally spotty, came up with seven 3-pointers, all at most opportune times.
“Coach really talked to us about being deliberate, staying on our line and doing what we do,” Boston said. “If I didn’t have a shot, to kick it back out, and we were able to work the offense from there.”
A 15-point lead held and swelled. A 17-point lead held and swelled. With the Alabama game too fresh for the large USC crowd to forget, it wasn’t until the Gamecocks led by 20 at the end of the third that folks began to exhale.
The Gamecocks answered every time they needed to. Even through offsetting technical fouls on leading scorer Zia Cooke and Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, they stayed composed.
Boston finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Cooke, as she did against Alabama, paced USC with 17 while her backcourt mate, point guard Destanni Henderson, added 13.
The Gamecocks’ defense blocked five shots with seven steals and matched the taller, physical Vols in the paint.
“It took us to probably lose some basketball games and our offense stagnate in some games to really understand what we’re trying to accomplish,” Staley said. “I like the grit we played with tonight. Defensively, I thought we were engaged throughout the entire night.”
It was a full game. Maybe the first one all year.
At no better time.
“Coach said we’re a little bit too nice on the court, that when we push we don’t push back,” Boston said. “I think from the start, we were locked in and we were playing great defense and our offense was moving. I’d say this was the first game where we played a complete 40 (minutes).”