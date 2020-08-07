Gamecocks discover final two opponents for 2020 football season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina knows its other two football opponents.
The Gamecocks will host Auburn and travel to Mississippi in 2020 along with the eight opponents they were already set to face, the SEC announced Friday. A full schedule with dates and locations is expected to be released next week.
USC was already set to host Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia while traveling to Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt and LSU.
The SEC announced last week that its teams will only play a 10-game conference-only season, with two bye weeks allowing for coronavirus-affected makeup games before the Dec. 19 SEC Championship Game.
All teams can play their first game on Sept. 26. Preseason camp for all schools begins on Aug. 17, with 25 allowed team practices over the 40 days until the season openers.
“We do a full scouting report and game-plan on all 12 opponents. We’ve got East Carolina, Coastal, Clemson and Wofford all game-planned, and they’re gonna sit on the shelf, obviously, this fall,” USC coach Will Muschamp said on Wednesday. “We’ll add those two opponents … so we might have to access if it’s a new coach or new coordinator, to go where they were before, but we’ll game-plan those guys before Aug. 17, when we start training camp, in all three phases.”
The Gamecocks will see that new coach in Oxford, as Lane Kiffin is in his first year with the Rebels. USC beat Mississippi 48-44 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium just two years ago but will head back, trying to pull ahead in a series that’s tied at 8 all-time.
USC has won the last three in the series but is 0-1 against Kiffin as a head coach. Under Steve Spurrier, the Gamecocks lost 31-13 to Kiffin’s Tennessee Volunteers in 2009, a game noted for the Vols wearing black jerseys.
The Gamecocks have not played Auburn since 2014, a 42-35 loss on the road. The Tigers are the only member of the SEC when USC joined it (1992) that the Gamecocks have not defeated (USC also has yet to beat Texas A&M, which joined in 2014).
USC was scheduled to host Auburn in 2021. It’s unknown how this year’s game will change that plan or location.
At least according to preseason projections, it’s good and bad news. Auburn was picked fourth in the rugged SEC West in Athlon’s season preview but also predicted to win nine games and is No. 11 in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25.
Mississippi went 4-8 last year, but Athlon predicted the Rebels to go 7-5 this year and finish fifth in the West.
The Gamecocks are now set to face five teams (No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M) in the preseason USA Today/Coaches Top 25. Another opponent, Tennessee, was the top recipient in the “Others Receiving Votes” category.