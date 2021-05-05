Gamecocks' defensive line expected to be heartbeat of USC's football team this fall

COLUMBIA — There are concerns, and rightly so, about South Carolina’s offense in 2021. A new quarterback, a fleet of anonymous wide receivers and the knowledge that the Gamecocks can’t run the ball on every down doesn’t inspire great expectations.

The offense can’t ask the defense to score for it. The defense, led by a deep and nasty line, can ask the offense to score just 21 points a game.

They’ll take care of the rest.

“The aggression isn’t coming from the blitzing, it’s moreso the mentality. The way we attack everything,” said J.J. Enagbare, who led the Gamecocks with six sacks last season. “This new defense is basically letting the D-line rush and get more opportunities and get more sacks and production from all of us. We know what we need to do to do what we want to do."

Shane Beamer didn’t inherit a roster full of star athletes but his defensive line room is one that didn’t need a lot of help. Enagbare returns along with Aaron Sterling, Jordan Burch, Zacch Pickens, Tonka Hemingway, Rick Sandidge and Jabari Ellis.

USC added Georgia State pass-rusher extraordinaire Jordan Strachan and Sumter native Keem Green, last seen making a handful of tackles for Nebraska. With new line coach Jimmy Lindsey and new defensive coordinator Clayton White, the line knows it’s expected to be the strength of this year’s defense, if not the entire team.

“You want guys that are attacking, we’re not sitting back and waiting on the offensive line to dictate to us,” Lindsey said. “We’re attacking them and reacting off whatever block and pass set they give us.”

It’s tough to get a sack in this era of college football, the proliferation of the spread offense utilizing quarterbacks that quickly get rid of the ball. White says his guys will have 2.5 to 2.9 seconds to get to the quarterback before he unloads.

“If you can’t cover long, you’re not giving the D-line enough time to get there. It’s understanding how to be an aggressive-minded defense up front,” White explained. “We got to cover long so we give them one more half-second to get there.”

With the Gamecocks’ dearth of defensive backs, that may be a tough chore. But White, Lindsey and the linemen feel their talent will make up for it. They smack the quarterback, the defensive back’s job is made much easier.

“It allows us to really rush how we want to rush. We’re just not trying to take on that double-team anymore,” Pickens said. “It’s going to be mainly the guard or the center here or there. We should come open a lot this year.”

Pickens and Burch are two of the three 5-star recruits the Gamecocks have signed since 2019 and each has played well but not dominated games. Much of that is simply that sacks are harder to come by, some of it is because they were still getting used to college ball.

Acclimation is over. They’ll each be relied on to be heavy contributors this year, along with the rest of the line. The team’s success is tied to the defensive line’s success.

“Some things have changed a little bit, but it’s pretty much get after the quarterback, read the run, make plays,” Burch said. “I would say more aggressive, the approach will be more dedicated to sacking the quarterback.”