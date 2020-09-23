Gamecocks' defensive leader looking 'to dominate' after appendicitis derailed his preseason

COLUMBIA — Nobody talked about him much before the season, outside of that third-team All-SEC selection from Athlon. And nobody talked about him much for the first month of camp, when he was sidelined after having his appendix removed.

He didn’t mind. Ernest Jones never seems to be the first name mentioned when discussing South Carolina’s defense, although he’s usually first on the tackle chart.

“Once they allow me to get back in my role, I don’t feel like this surgery has made me any less of a player,” Jones said. “I’m ready to go back and do what I did last year, and more.”

Last year he was impressive, leading the Gamecocks with 97 tackles (20 more than his closest teammate) and ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 per game. He also had 5½ tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions among five pass breakups and forced a fumble, just in case anybody thought he was a one-trick defender.

In USC’s monumental upset at No. 3 Georgia last season, he had a team-high 12 tackles and three pass breakups. Teammate Israel Mukuamu walked off with National Defensive Player of the Week accolades after intercepting Georgia's Jake Fromm three times, and Jones couldn't have been happier. USC won and he was on the field.

What could be better?

Him, for starters. That’s the approach Jones took. He waited long enough to play after a fractured back limited him to five games as a freshman.

As a sophomore last year, as good as he was, it was only the start.

“If I don’t go out there and I don’t go out to practice or go into the game with the right mindset, how do you expect the other defensive players around you to follow their MIKE linebacker?,” Jones reasoned. “I’m going to go out there and try to dominate each and every day. It’s going to bring the other 10 defensive players around, then it’s going to bring the whole team around so we can dominate the whole game.”

He felt the breath-drawing stab of abdominal pain during team activities before preseason camp. He still practiced the next day but as he got into his linebacker stance, he felt it again. The scans showed his appendix had ruptured, kind of a relief according to coach Will Muschamp as he’d never had a middle linebacker miss time because of a tummy ache.

That was the first week of August and camp began Aug. 18. Jones was cleared for full contact on Sept. 12. Neither he nor his coaches had any plans of easing him back into the rotation. Jones reclaimed his position and will be USC’s starting middle linebacker when the Gamecocks open the season Saturday (7:30 p.m.) against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“He’s a guy that we trust at the position,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “We ain’t changing too much so he understands what we want to do and want to get accomplished.”

The quick understanding of schemes has always come naturally, ever since he showed up as a 5-10, 175-pound linebacker trying to butt heads at Georgia’s Ware County High. One of his position mates was Dedrick Mills, who switched to running back in college and led Nebraska in rushing last year.

“I used to call him Coach Jones. He used to know everything that was supposed to be done,” said his high school coach, Franklin Stephens, now head coach at Georgia’s McEachern High. “He had a phenomenally high IQ as a football player.”

He wanted to play but was too slight, but a growth spurt and intense devotion to the weight room filled him out. At 6-2 and 205, he had a great junior season in high school, got his first major college offer and sheaves of others soon began filling his mailbox.

Jones recorded 112 tackles as a senior (70 solo) with six for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles while being named first-team Class AAAAA. There are too many favorite hits to list, but Stephens remembers a sack as the opposing QB wound up for a Hail Mary pass.

“He won that game for us,” Stephens said. “He could just slice through, find the ball, make it happen."

Muschamp and Robinson need a middle linebacker who can bark the signals, coordinate the other 10 players and most importantly, make plays. Skai Moore and T.J. Brunson, now each in the NFL, did it and Jones is next in line.

There was no hesitation about naming Jones a starter after he missed so much of the preseason. Now Jones plans living up to his end.