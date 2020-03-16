Gamecocks' defensive back Jaycee Horn proving stats don't always tell the story

COLUMBIA — Israel Mukuamu struggled for a comparison.

“It’s like secret heroes,” he said at last. “He might not get as much picks, but he’s not getting the ball completed either.”

Mukuamu’s a South Carolina cornerback, too, so he understands. Every corner wants his highlight film to resemble Rod Woodson’s or Deion Sanders’ – especially at USC, where Sanders’ son Shilo is a redshirt freshman safety.

Mukuamu’s tape is getting there. As a sophomore last season, he had four interceptions. Three were in the same game, a stunning 20-17 road upset of Georgia, the Gamecocks’ best win of the year and one of their best in history. He was named National Defensive Player of the Week.

His pal, Jaycee Horn, patrols the other side of the field. He had seven tackles that game. In two years, his first at nickel and second at corner, he has 59 tackles, six for loss, three sacks and 17 pass breakups.

But he has no takeaways. No interceptions, no recovered fumbles. And no credit as one of the best defenders in the SEC because he doesn't have flashy turnover numbers to back it up.

“I see where you’re getting to, probably asking about Jaycee,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “His lack of interceptions and things like that. It’s frustrating to him. Like I tell him all the time, you look at the tape, look at the targets, when people are throwing the football to him, there’s not a lot of catches on him.”

There aren’t, and that’s how Horn’s zeroes can be spun as an outstanding compliment. He doesn’t have the interceptions because he doesn’t have as many chances as the other guys do. In Athens that day, Mukuamu got his three when Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw three times to his right.

Horn was on the left.

When Woodson or Sanders took the field, quarterbacks often stayed away from their sides as respectful nods. But Woodson had 71 career picks, Sanders 53.

Horn has zero.

“You can take it as a compliment, but it’s still kind of frustrating. They still get on social media, they still coming out, they still talk to you,” he said. “When you ain’t got the stats, some people forget to add you in that.”

A constant resident in the film room, Horn relentlessly watches his own tape. He sees good plays and great plays and fast-forwards through SHI plays.

That’s “Shoulda Had It.”

North Carolina was driving for the winning score when quarterback Sam Howell made a poor decision. Receiver Dazz Newsome was crossing and had his man, former USC safety Jamyest Williams, beat to the sideline. But Horn was standing right there.

Howell threw and Horn had it. He had it. That ball’s in his hands and he’s gone, not only squelching the Tar Heels’ chances but maybe winding that 6-1 frame all the way through a shredded baby-blue offense for a touchdown.

It’s still mystifying how that didn’t happen. The ball slipped through Horn’s mitts a nanosecond before they closed on it. Not only did he not get it, Newsome somehow still caught it.

Three plays later, the Tar Heels were in the end zone. The Gamecocks never recovered, starting a miserable 4-8 season.

“I’m sure everybody, all the fans, are probably still hard on me about that one. I wish I could get it back,” Horn said. “I watch the North Carolina game a lot, but when I get to that play, I kind of skip over it. Cause it eats at me every time.”

Horn forced two fumbles that day. He picked off a ball in the end zone in a 38-27 loss to Florida, but it was waived due to penalty.

Horn got the penalty, for holding earlier in the play. That play didn’t cost USC the game, as there were plenty more interesting whistles and the Gators were the better team.

But it didn’t budge his turnover totals, either.

“The easy ones, he’s got to make. And he’ll get the stats and the numbers that he’s looking for,” Robinson said, knowing the anger and desperation Horn feels when he reads the social media chirping after another turnover-free afternoon. “The one time they do throw to him, he got to make the play. When he needs it, and we need it, hopefully it will be his turn and he’ll get one.”

He has the talent. Horn will be one of the Gamecocks’ starting corners this year.

He won’t get the preseason credit, because nobody will look past the lack of numbers and see how every opposing quarterback reads on the scout, “Don’t throw to that guy’s side.” That could be read as a chip on his shoulder, but it’s not like he hasn’t had that before.

Horn hasn’t removed it. Only an interception will knock it away.