Gamecocks' defense delivers big plays in upset of No. 15 Auburn

COLUMBIA — By ranking, record and point spread, South Carolina was supposed to lose. By tradition and talent level, South Carolina was supposed to lose.

In a year where nothing has gone to plan, why should that make any difference?

The Gamecocks shocked their season into rhythm with a 30-22 upset of No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, the first time they’ve beaten the Tigers as an SEC member. Embattled coach Will Muschamp improved to 3-15 against the Top 25 at USC, but he’s 2-4 in his last six, and like last season’s astounding victory at No. 3 Georgia, this one was in no way expected.

Not after Auburn (2-2) ruled the first half against a flat and uninspired USC team (2-2). Not after USC’s offense couldn’t move and the defense couldn’t stop.

Yet two interceptions by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix resulted in two USC touchdowns and the Gamecocks trailed by just two points, 16-14, at the half.

USC ace receiver Shi Smith hauled in a dazzling lead-taking touchdown in the third quarter and the Gamecocks turned a third Nix interception into another TD. When Parker White belted a 39-yard field goal in the fourth, USC led 30-19.

Auburn wasn't done. The Tigers marched downfield in three quick, explosive plays. The Gamecocks held the Tigers to a field goal and got the ball with 6:36 to go. In a time where so many could-have-been wins slipped away — including to Tennessee and Florida this year due to mismanaged fourth quarters — USC matriculated downfield but left 2:15 on the clock for the Tigers.

Auburn had 75 yards, no timeouts and buzzed to the USC 12-yard-line with nine seconds to play. Facing fourth down, Nix scrambled, was dropped and time ran out.

“That was a helluva win, that was a helluva football team. Our guys fought their (butts) off,” Muschamp said. “We needed to win a game like this.”

What went right

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo adjusted in the second half after the first half was mostly Kevin Harris running into a brick wall. The Gamecocks ran 19 plays for 39 yards. Yet following turnovers, they ran 14 plays for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The first of Jaycee Horn’s two interceptions led to lone score; Jaylin Dickerson's pick led to another.

“We were committed to the run and definitely got it rolling a little better in the second half,” quarterback Collin Hill said.

Hill was workmanlike, nothing flashy but making the crucial plays. Harris rushed 25 times for 83 yards and two scores. Shi Smith finished with eight catches for 76 yards.

Smith scored on a pass he high-pointed over a leaping defender, and on another play snared a ball that he tipped to himself while on his back.

“It’s expected out of me, making plays downfield,” Smith said.

Horn was matched up with Auburn’s dynamic Seth Williams and broke up four passes. He recorded his second career interception in the second half and nearly took it to the end zone.

“If there’s a better corner out there, I want to see him,” Muschamp said. “The guy is elite.”

What went wrong

The offense didn’t move well except after turnovers. A holding penalty wiped out a long Harris touchdown run. A couple of penalties on the defense wiped out two third-down stops. Trash-talking, especially from Smith, seemed destined to be flagged but wasn’t.

The Gamecocks entered the game leading the SEC and ranking third in the country in third-down percentage. Auburn converted seven of 16 chances.

Turning point

A Hill pass bounced off Dakereon Joyner’s hands and was intercepted as USC nursed a 20-19 lead in the third quarter. Five plays later, Nix’s third interception settled into Horn’s mitts.

He returned it to the 8-yard-line and Harris punched in the touchdown for an eight-point lead on the next play.

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks play at LSU at 7 p.m. Saturday. The kickoff was changed from 4 p.m. after the SEC was forced to reschedule games because of COVID-19.