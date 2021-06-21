Gamecocks' Dawn Staley talks Olympics, NBA; A'ja Wilson on Team USA

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley hopes her summer gold rush is just beginning.

Fresh off a golden performance in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup final on June 19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Staley was stateside two days later and discussing her plans and final Olympic roster.

Deprived of a chance to coach the Olympic team last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Staley is preparing to begin training camp for her next edition of Team USA.

She’ll have some familiar help. Former South Carolina star and career leading scorer A’ja Wilson made the cut as part of the 12-woman Olympic roster.

“She’s been able to check off every list that she compiled since I’ve known her, this being one of them. I’m not surprised,” Staley said June 21. “I think A’ja, the things that she’s done after leaving the University of South Carolina, have been quite amazing. She was born and bred to do what she’s doing, and I think she’ll play an integral role in our success in Toyko.”

Wilson will be the second Gamecock alum to play for Team USA in the Olympics, behind Shannon Johnson in 1996.

The Olympic team will train and play exhibition games in Las Vegas from July 8-10. The Americans’ first Olympic game in Toyko is on July 27.

Team USA is 66-3 lifetime in Olympic competition and has won the past six gold medals. It has not lost a game in any tournament since 2006.

Staley, who won three gold medals as a Team USA player, embraces the pressure. She was already preaching it to the next generation of Olympic hopefuls in Puerto Rico last week.

“Any time you represent USA basketball, you got the biggest target on your back, on your chest. Everybody seems to play their best basketball,” Staley said. “We won a gold medal two days ago in Puerto Rico. These are great experiences for me to be in for ultimately what we want to do in Tokyo next month.”

The gold medal-winning AmeriCup squad was comprised of college players – including two of Staley’s USC standouts, center Aliyah Boston and point guard Destanni Henderson. The Olympic squad is made up of professional players, with the selection committee announcing the 12-woman team on June 21.

The Olympic roster is a solid mix of veterans and newcomers, with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi leading the way. Each is in search of their fifth gold medal as Olympians.

“It’s hard to get down to 12. You need a pretty good mix, especially if you want to take care of winning a gold medal today and jump-starting what the future will look like,” Staley said. “Some of these newcomers have played in World Cups, some of them have been around our USA basketball culture over the past three to four years. We just want them to do what they’ve been doing. That is, when your number’s called, to perform.”

Staley's status with NBA job

Staley was mentioned as a top candidate for the head coaching position for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers while she was in Puerto Rico. She was asked if talks had progressed.

“I’ve talked to the Portland Trail Blazers. That’s the extent of it,” Staley said. “I’ve talked to them.”

Staley also said she has not been offered the job.

There are six head coaching openings in the NBA and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been mentioned as a candidate for some of them. Hammon, like Staley, was set to interview for the Blazers job.