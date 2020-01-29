COLUMBIA — It's still tough to process, the mood still somber. Those feelings won’t fade for quite some time.

Yet as jarring and tragic as the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant was on Sunday, those that knew him realize now is the time to celebrate his life and all he gave back to basketball while becoming one of the greatest players of all time.

“Still in a state of shock. But as days go by, you really reflect on what they meant to you and you see what they meant to the world, you see what they meant to the basketball community, you see what he meant to his family,” South Carolina woman's basketball coach Dawn Staley said. “You relish on the fact that he was a good man who approached the game like everybody should approach the game. We’re sad because we’re going to miss that, because we’re going to miss all the things he had in store for us to see.”

Staley knew Bryant well. Both are from Philadelphia, and both are regarded as city legends.

“I can remember Kobe, just brash Kobe, getting in and looked like he belonged, talked like he belonged,” Staley said. “He wasn’t afraid of anybody, not even the pros.”

The two admired each other as their careers blossomed, Staley as one of the best players and then coaches in women's basketball, and Bryant as an MVP, NBA champion and soon-to-be legend.

“Anytime anybody’s from the Philly area that does well, we’re always connected and linked up and supportive of each other,” Staley said.

But it grew so much deeper as Bryant began his family. Bryant had four daughters. His oldest, Gianna (Gigi), was beginning to receive notices from college recruiters.

Bryant’s next gift to basketball was going to be his continuing devotion to growing the women’s game, Staley said.

“I really do believe as Gigi grew in the game, he was going to be more involved in the pro game, either buying a team or buying a league,” she said.

Bryant was very involved in getting better treatment for the women who play, whether lobbying for increased salary in the WNBA or simply encouraging young girls to pursue their basketball dreams. One of Staley’s star players this year, freshman Zia Cooke, shared her memories of Bryant with a TV station in her hometown of Toledo.

Cooke wore Bryant’s brand of shoes and mimicked his moves, and soon saw that highlights of her game had reached Bryant. He followed her on Instagram and she immediately messaged him, hoping for a chance to speak to the Lakers' standout.

“He responded within a minute, a second,” Cooke said. “Kobe said in a message that he and Dawn go waaaaay back, and to give her a big hug.”

The Gamecocks were playing at Georgia on Sunday when the news began to break. Staley addressed the team afterward, with Cooke remembering to give her coach a hug.

“I feel like that was from him, me giving her that hug,” Cooke said.

The loss will never disappear, as Staley told her team and the nation during appearances on Paul Finebaum’s show. The only thing to do was to keep Bryant and Gigi in their hearts and try to be what Bryant was going forward.

Not just a great basketball player, but a great teammate to everyone, whether they play or not.

“Girls basketball, through his Mamba Academy, you can see how many people, how many little girls looked up to him. We know that he had little boys just in awe of what he was able to do on the court. He had that and then he went into another area of raising the women’s game, raising girls basketball,” Staley said.

“It’s a shame we lose such a great talent, such a great person, such a great advocate of women’s basketball. His girls won’t get a chance to grow up and have him walk them down the aisle. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and to all of Philadelphia.”