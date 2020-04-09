Gamecocks' Dawn Staley lobbies for national title, eager to pursue another one

COLUMBIA — It’s hard not to think about, even with basketball a million miles away from what’s really important.

Dawn Staley was supposed to be finalizing preparations for a parade right now. Thursday was three years to the day since her last one, a caravan down Main Street to the Statehouse where she addressed a crowd of thousands and showed off the national championship trophy her 2016-17 South Carolina basketball team won a week earlier.

Her 2019-20 team, which ended the season 32-1 and a unanimous No. 1 in the national polls, had the capability to win another title. The national championship game would have been last Sunday. The flight home from New Orleans on Monday would have been a celebration, players and staff cuddling the trophy, admiring their new championship ballcaps and T-shirts, Staley's neck no doubt wrapped in another “net-lace,” just like the net she cut from the rim in 2017.

Instead, she was at home, doing a Zoom teleconference with reporters and wondering what might have been.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about whether the national championship should be given to anyone, and obviously the NCAA shut that down. But here’s the thing,” Staley said. “We’re programmed to play our best basketball just in case the bottom falls out. We didn’t think the bottom would fall out, but it did.

“So if the last team standing as the No. 1 team, undisputed … Our resume, what we were able to do, if you had to give out a national championship, then we played up to that. We played up to being the No. 1 team in the country.”

Staley has been vocal about her feelings, saying that if somebody’s awarding a national championship trophy, USC has its hand out. It doesn’t appear that will happen, as the NCAA won’t give one and neither will the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, which presents a $30,000 Waterford crystal basketball to the team that finishes atop the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

That team was USC, and that trophy has always gone to the national champion on the floor after the title game. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the NCAA Tournament and denied that scenario, and the WBCA decided not to give out the trophy this year.

Nobody’s stopping USC from awarding itself a national championship, or taking advantage of what’s clear — that the Gamecocks finished the season No. 1 — and raising a banner to recognize that. But that’s far from an immediate concern.

“I think it would be unfair to have those conversations at this point,” Staley said. “I think (athletics director Ray Tanner) and President (Bob) Caslen, they both have their hands full with the state of our athletic department and our university overall. There are people being laid off and those are quite more important than discussing how we honor this year’s team.”

She's seen and heard the social media chatter: Oregon beats USC in a simulated NCAA game; Pat Summitt’s best starting five at Tennessee would “smash” Staley's top starting five.

She's not fazed.

“You got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, but us not being able to play in the NCAA Tournament, which was the end of the season, then yes, I do think we should be national champions,” she said. “Because we don’t have a tournament. Our tournament was the preseason, the non-conference, the conference, the conference tournament. For what we had done throughout that entire season, we had the best record in the country.

"We played the best teams in the country, we were No. 1 in RPI. We weren’t No. 1 in strength of schedule but for who we had to go toe-to-toe with, and it was a pretty challenging season, and the bottom fell out, why not?”

Staley’s Gamecocks have all said at one time or another since the season ended they felt they would have won the title. All are back home, seniors Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan preparing for the April 17 WNBA Draft and the rest getting ready to resume where they left off.

Staley is scouring the transfer portal to see if there’s anyone who may fit into the Gamecocks’ plans for next year and beyond, and doing the same in recruiting the next few years’ worth of high school recruits. She uses her new Peloton exercise bike, holds virtual staff meetings and occasionally meets up with friends like USC softball coach Beverly Smith for dominoes matches that involve a “small wager.”

Her thoughts go to everyone affected by COVID-19 and she hopes everything is resolved soon. Basketball, her life, is missed but she understands why.

Staley’s made her peace with it. Although there are some moments when she thinks of how great, how destined this team seemed to be.

“I do think we’ll get a chance to at least compete for a national championship in the near future, because I believe in the players," Staley said. "Their approach is incredible. When you have that in young people, the sky is the limit.”