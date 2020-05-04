Gamecocks' Dawn Staley could get her wish: Opening against Oregon next season

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley fumed throughout the year. South Carolina’s coach is justifiably proud of what her Gamecocks did, going 32-1 and being the consensus No. 1 women's basketball team in the country when the season was declared over, but she mentioned several times how her squad never got the respect it deserved.

Never one to let any slight stand, Staley is doing something about it.

Staley announced during an appearance on a Columbia television station Monday morning — on her 50th birthday, no less — that the Gamecocks were finalizing an agreement to open the 2020-21 season at Oregon. The Ducks would come to Columbia in 2021-22 for the return engagement.

“We’re going to try to open the season next year by playing at Oregon,” Staley said, while cautioning that the deal isn’t done yet. A USC spokesperson confirmed the plan is to schedule a home-and-home.

The Ducks were the country’s preseason No. 1 team but USC took over the top spot on Jan. 13, never stepping out for the remainder of the season. Oregon finished 31-2 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament; the Gamecocks were 32-1 after claiming the SEC Tournament, their fifth title in six years.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament, so nobody will ever know what would have happened if the Ducks and Gamecocks would have met in the Final Four, or even if they would have met. Yet in mock brackets or results that national media members prognosticated, almost all picked Oregon to win the national championship.

That didn’t sit well with Staley, and she wasn’t quiet about it.

“I feel like our team was under-reported. They decided to stick with the narrative they had in the preseason,” Staley said. “They stuck with it during the season, even though the narrative did not fit. There was a new No. 1 team, and it was us.”

The Gamecocks and Ducks are already part of next year’s November Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, along with South Florida, Syracuse, Central Michigan, Marquette, Minnesota and Oklahoma. But the tournament is bracketed and not a round-robin, so it’s no guarantee that Oregon and USC will meet.

A season-opener does guarantee a meeting, and Staley doesn’t mind opening on the road. Yet it will be a drastic difference between the two teams that didn’t get to play each other this year.

Oregon lost four of its starting five, including consensus National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu. She was selected first in the WNBA Draft, with teammates Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard each going in the top eight.

The Gamecocks’ two seniors, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Ty Harris, were drafted sixth and seventh by the WNBA. But USC returns its other three starters, including consensus National Freshman of the Year Aliyah Boston.

The game will be a chance for the Gamecocks, who are projected to start the season ranked No. 1, to write their own narrative next year.

CLA to receive new roof

Colonial Life Arena will soon receive a new roof, according to joint bond review committee agendas filed with the state legislature.

The roof, estimated to cost $2.85 million, will be funded by athletics department operating funds.

The existing roof had a 15-year warranty that expired in November 2017. Water has begun to leak into the building through the membrane joints.

The new roof will come with a 20-year warranty.