Gamecocks' Dawn Staley calling for action in 'incredibly divided' America

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley sees an America in the middle of two pandemics.

Staley, South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach and head coach of the U.S. Olympic team, said more in a summer full of words on Friday. Unafraid to speak her mind after the police-involved May death of George Floyd, she was again front and center after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

“In this case, (racism is) like a disease, more than a pandemic. We have yet to find a vaccine for it,” she said. “But we shouldn’t stop.”

She will use her platform. She will continue to lobby for change. She will counsel the 11 young women who will almost assuredly be voted the preseason No. 1 team in the country about how to handle a world that changes by the hour.

She won’t tell them how to feel, although if they want to follow the lead of the NBA, WNBA and other professional leagues choosing to boycott games in protest, she won’t stop them.

“I want them to be able to digest what’s happening. I want them to feel whatever it is that they’re feeling. I’m here to help them,” Staley said. “I’m so afraid of them taking on my views and how I see things. I don’t want them to do that. I want them to feel what they feel.”

There is no USC season schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, and even if there was it wouldn’t begin until November. But if the Gamecocks had a game and another racial incident occurred, would they not play?

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they decided this is something in which they want to flex. If we get to that point, we’ll get to that point,” Staley said. “But hopefully we’ll have some discussions prior to that. If it ever got to that point, what can I do? I’m not going to stand in their way.”

That could carry over to the 2021 Olympics, postponed this summer because of COVID-19. Staley is set to lead the women’s basketball team, which will be made up of WNBA players who boycotted this week.

There is plenty of time between now and then. Time to grow, to heal, to act.

If that involves participating in any of the Black Lives Matter protests planned for this weekend in Columbia (junior guard Destiny Littleton will, according to Staley) the coach supports it. More than anything, Staley wants people to vote.

Staley hasn’t been quiet about that, either, encouraging her nearly 91,000 Twitter followers to vote. And while she said she’s not imparting her views on the country to her team or advocating a candidate to vote for, she has been critical of President Donald Trump in the past (such as in a recent piece for The Players’ Tribune) and Tweeted her support for Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Staley says what she thinks and the Twitter-verse, as it’s known to do, responds with praise and scorn. All part of being a public figure who chooses to use her voice to speak out on problems facing the country.

“When I Tweet something, it’s truly coming from my heart. I’m out there using my 280 characters. I have a responsibility to know that there could be some resistance and there could be some ugliness and there could be some flat-out ugliness that comes from it,” she said. “But I got thick skin. Our country’s divided. Incredibly divided.”

Staley left Columbia on Friday to visit her sister, who is fighting leukemia, in Durham, N.C. Staley said she will participate in BLM protests this weekend if she can. She was already speaking on Friday, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Either way, her message was the same as before. The problem isn’t going away. Coronavirus may eventually be handled but social issues don’t show any signs of ceasing.

“Some people see it as racism, some see it as a need to comply, some people see it as a number of things. I see it as wrong, no matter how you look at it,” Staley said. “It’s wrong.”