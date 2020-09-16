Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner makes up for lost time in learning receiver role

COLUMBIA — There are feelings of regret and relief.
Dakereon Joyner has been a quarterback his entire life, and a very good one. So it’s extremely strange to arrive for practice at South Carolina every day and catch passes instead of throwing them.
Ask him and he’d probably say if there was a chance for him to start at quarterback, he’d jump. Yet as he transitions to receiver, a move that started over a year ago but has twice been interrupted by lengthy delays, he’s at peace.
He’s comfortable in his new role at receiver, and comfortable that he’s not looking over his shoulder, wondering if he’ll again be asked to come back to QB. He wouldn’t mind doing it if the Gamecocks’ quarterback room was waylaid by some malady (and during these troubled times, that’s a distinct possibility), but he’s also eager to show what he can do at receiver.
“I think it’s a big confidence thing for me. I think it has helped me tremendously,” Joyner said. “Just got to continue to improve, do what I do best and help the team win.”
The speed, athleticism and savvy that earned him the state’s 2017 “Mr. Football” Award has been a constant in Joyner’s career and was a benefit to him last year as he battled Ryan Hilinski for the backup QB job. The staff liked what he could do but Hilinski represented more of what they needed at the spot, so they gently told Joyner that Hilinski would back up starter Jake Bentley.
Naturally disappointed, Joyner took a day to think about it but realized he wanted to play football, and do it at USC even if it wasn’t at the position he’d always held. He showed up the next day, said he was happy to do whatever helped the team and accepted a role as receiver, where most of the same talents that made him so feared as one of Fort Dorchester High’s greatest all-time athletes could do the same for the Gamecocks.
It lasted 11 days. Bentley broke his foot in the first game, ending his season and elevating Hilinski to starting QB. Joyner was asked to scrap the plan he had embraced and he got a chance to return to quarterback.
It was up and down. A hamstring injury hindered his productivity and numerous other injuries to the Gamecocks’ top backs and receivers made it clear that it didn’t matter who USC had at quarterback because he had nobody to help him. But Joyner did relieve Hilinski at Georgia, and steadied USC as it pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history.
Joyner knew he wouldn’t be returning to QB after the season and was OK with it. He had an entire offseason and spring practice to work on receiver.
Spring practice lasted just five workouts before being halted because of the pandemic. Joyner conditioned, lifted, trained and threw with who he could while back home for the summer, but it wasn’t the same as practicing under a coach’s eye.
“He needs some practice time,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said, pointing out the aborted spring and that Joyner had some minor injuries the first two weeks of preseason camp. “He’s been back this week and I saw some things that I liked there. He’s just got to continue to improve.”
Wearing the No. 5 he sported at Fort Dorchester and that inspired his Twitter handle (@Cant_StopCinco), Joyner is practicing at the inside and outside receiver positions. He said he’s healthy and adjusting every day with knowing when to unleash his greatest attribute — speed.
It was simple in high school. Take the snap, read the field, if the play breaks down, take off running.
Now? Routes have different steps and angles. And the defensive backs aren’t as easy to outrun.
“I think that’s the best way to put it. It’s definitely different,” Joyner said. “The 16, 17 practices we’ve had have helped me slow down my game a lot, just focus on the finer things at the receiver position.”
The chances of Joyner playing quarterback this year are slim, but Joyner is a break-glass emergency option. If it happens, he's fine with it.
If not, it’s time to unveil the dynamic receiver he was working to become last year.
“I think if he sticks with the process of continuing to work and improve his craft at being a receiver, he’s got a chance to help us on offense here at South Carolina,” Bobo said. “I do like his demeanor, I like his toughness. It’s just learning the process of being a receiver.”
The process has been under construction over the past year, but with 10 days until the season-opener, the roadblocks have been removed.