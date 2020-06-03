Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner huddles with Charleston County officials as he looks to future

COLUMBIA — The compliments kept coming.

“Smart, smart, sharp kid.”

“Outstanding sense of confidence.”

“You can tell he has ‘it.’”

His football coaches love him, too.

“I feel like I can have a great impact on everyone around me,” Dakereon Joyner said. “Whichever way is possible, wherever it takes me, law would be something to have in my back pocket.”

Joyner, legendary athlete at Fort Dorchester High and rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver at South Carolina, spent the past eight weeks doing what he does best. Never one to take it easy and always preparing for the next step, Joyner interned with Charleston County government, burnishing his credentials for that inevitable day when football ends.

“Sport and law go together. To be a businessman, you got to know some kind of law,” said Joyner, who is majoring in Sport and Entertainment Management. “I’m interested in a career in both, maybe as a sports attorney, something to help athletes in any way possible.”

Joyner’s always been that guy asking to do a little bit more. A state champion at Fort Dorchester who won South Carolina’s “Mr. Football” award in 2017, he collected more raves about his work ethic and character than trophies for his shelf.

That didn’t change at South Carolina, where he was recruited and practiced as a quarterback, despite a loaded depth chart in front of him. He was stung by a decision to name Ryan Hilinski the backup QB to Jake Bentley in August 2019, but after a day to think about it, realized he didn’t want to be anywhere else but USC and switched to receiver to help the team.

Then he returned to quarterback when Bentley was lost for the season after the first game, and admirably filled in as Hilinski went through a roller-coaster, injury-riddled first year. It was Joyner who took over for most of the second half in the best win of last season, and one of the best wins in school history, as USC took down No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 12.

Joyner was back at receiver full-time when spring practice was wiped out after five sessions due to coronavirus, and while it robbed him of valuable reps, it also cleared the way for his next move. On track to graduate in May 2021, Joyner was set to intern this summer.

He got a head start.

“The first six weeks I was strictly at the county government office and I took part in conference calls, listened to contract negotiations, sat in on decisions before they hit the news,” Joyner said. “The last two to three weeks, I spent my days with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation office.”

Joyner couldn’t get the full gist of what goes on day-to-day because county parks were closed and events canceled due to the coronavirus. But he made an impression nonetheless.

“He had a great approach to the meetings he sat in on,” said David Bennett, executive director of the parks and rec department. “It wasn’t just him listening. He asked questions, he would come back the next day and have more questions. He definitely had a really good, balanced approach to what he wanted to do, and what he might want to do in the future.”

Also studying under county attorney Joe Dawson, Joyner learned about the marriage of business and law. That mentorship carried to parks and rec, where he was able to learn more of Charleston’s rich history.

“He did a number of park tours,” Bennett said. “He visited the boat landing, the water park, the beach parks, the day parks, our aquatic center. He did a number of tours, and sat in on a number of high-level meetings with me with local, regional and state directors.”

Joyner received a taste of breaking news when he was in the meeting that formally canceled the Cooper River Bridge Run. He appreciated how even when sessions were over, input and suggestions were asked for and supplied.

The 9-to-5 life, commuting to work and wearing a shirt and tie every day, wasn’t that different from his regimented schedule during the football season. And he still worked out, ate right and did all of his daily Zoom meetings and playbook studying for when the season gets here.

The announcement that players were cleared to work out at USC on June 8, and should report back before then to undergo COVID-19 testing, ended the internship. But Joyner is taking another wealth of knowledge back with him.

“It was definitely interesting and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I’m 100 percent grateful that God continues to grant me opportunities, whether it’s on or off the field.”

As he does after every workout, practice and game at USC, he left another legion of admirers behind.

“I gave him a personal assignment at the end,” Bennett said. “We reflected on his last day on what he gathered and was exposed to. I challenged him to really embrace those takeaways, and to develop a personal mission and personal vision statement, to set goals of how he wants to accomplish those things.”

Joyner’s record suggests that he will.