Gamecocks crush Dayton on Opening Day with barrage of extra-base hits

COLUMBIA — Mark Kingston knows this team is talented. He knows it has everything it needs to succeed.
Still, it’s baseball, and it had been 346 days since No. 18 South Carolina last played.
Following a 12-1 laugher over Dayton to start the season on Feb. 19, Kingston can wait a 347th day until he has to worry.
“Every day we show up to go 1-0. We did that today,” the fourth-year coach said. “I told the guys when you go to bed tonight, change the focus and come out and go 1-0 tomorrow.”
Andrew Eyster smacked a grand slam, Wes Clarke belted a three-run homer among his three hits and USC (1-0) raced past the Flyers. Pitcher Thomas Farr (1-0) stood out by scattering five hits with a run and striking out eight over six innings, working his way out of a couple of tight jams.
Nine of the Gamecocks’ 15 hits were for extra bases. Three freshman relievers gave up one hit and struck out three among them.
“What I was most pleased with was, how many of those were with two strikes,” Kingston said. “That’s something we’ve worked really hard on with this group.”
The count was five two-strike hits, the most damaging when Eyster’s slam came on an 0-2 count.
“You got to treat it as a totally different scenario. Just letting the ball get deeper and seeing it longer, you get something over the plate or maybe a bit outside,” Eyster said. “I think that says a lot about the kind of hitters we have.”
Farr walked the nine-hole hitter in the third inning and then gave up a single to the leadoff man, Marcos Pujols lifted a shot to left that was a foot short of leaving, but once it was gloved, Farr was golden.
“A lot of people have been visualizing this day, so when you do get in those situations, you’re fully prepared and don’t panic,” said Farr, who touched 97 on the radar. “I was amped up pretty well.”
His catcher, Colin Burgess, helped him out by throwing out two runners.
The rout was expected, although the game ensures nothing’s ever certain, but also necessary. USC did need a dominant opening win after the program’s ups and downs since 2015, and Kingston’s new-look group supplied it.
But as he said, it was one game. As relieved as a fan base felt after an otherwise miserable all-sports season, it was one game.
And now for Game 2.
“Obviously that’s how we wanted to play,” Kingston said. “Saw a lot of good things out of our team.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host Dayton in Game 2 of the series at 1 p.m. Feb. 20.