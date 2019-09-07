COLUMBIA — It was just Charleston Southern.

It was just a win that South Carolina really needed to get.

The Gamecocks blew away the Buccaneers 72-10 Saturday, unveiling new quarterback Ryan Hilinski and all of the offensive bells and whistles they clearly had but didn’t show last week. Reeling from a 24-20 loss to North Carolina with fans questioning the program’s direction under Will Muschamp, USC (1-1) would have played an intra-squad scrimmage if it meant forgetting the harsh week that was.

CSU (0-2) did just fine. The Gamecocks overwhelmed a hapless opponent with a school-record 775 yards, and the most points ever scored under a Muschamp-coached team.

