COLUMBIA — It’s going to be a learning process throughout his tenure. Such is life when Shane Beamer is a head coach for the first time.

He’s already learned several lessons in his first six weeks on the job, and instituted them on Friday.

South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved four contracts for Beamer’s first coaching staff and amended two others, helping fill holes after three of Beamer’s original assistants bolted for Auburn last week.

The contracts have already been signed by the coaches, meaning if they were to also leave, they would owe USC the full buyouts contained in the deals.

“When I met with (athletics director Ray) Tanner and President (Bob) Caslen and (senior deputy AD) Chance Miller, we talked about the guys at each position, tiers, A-B-C, guys I wanted to keep in mind,” Beamer said a week ago. “When the situation with coach (Mike) Bobo was resolved, that was an easy phone call to make. But not a backup plan by any stretch of the imagination. It was someone I wanted here all along.”

He was referring to new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who replaced Bobo after Bobo left and took offensive line coach Will Friend with him. Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker followed them on Wednesday.

Beamer also found a replacement for Rocker on Friday, although the contract will have to be approved later. Jimmy Lindsey, born in Cheraw and most recently defensive ends coach at Illinois, has agreed to come to USC to coach the defensive line.

Raised in Morven, N.C., just over the state line from Cheraw, Lindsey played and coached at Chattanooga, also serving at Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee Martin, Georgia Southern and Furman. He worked with White at Western Kentucky before moving on to Illinois.

Beamer still has to find an offensive line coach and linebackers coach, if he doesn’t re-adjust some roles to handle the latter. But he locked in four assistants on Friday.

Satterfield got a two-year deal worth $900,000 per year (Bobo was making $1.2 million). Defensive coordinator Clayton White received a three-year deal at $900,000 per year.

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray also got a three-year deal with a built-in escalator, at $350,000 the first year, $475,000 the second and $500,000 the third. Strength and conditioning coach Luke Day was signed for two years at $400,000 per.

Retained coaches Des Kitchings and Mike Peterson had their contracts extended on Jan. 4 but were given a raise on Friday. Each was bumped from $300,000 to $420,000 per each of a two-year deal.

The ever-important buyouts are already in play as well after each coach signed their term sheet. USC is collecting $250,000 from the three coaches that left for Auburn.

White and Gray would owe USC $300,000 if they left before Dec. 31, which drops by $100,000 for each successive year of the deals. Satterfield would owe $300,000, then $200,000 while Day would owe $200,000, then $100,000.

Beamer hopes to have his staff wrapped up this week.