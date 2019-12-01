COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp didn't wait.
Sources have confirmed to The Post and Courier that Muschamp demoted offensive coordinator and play-caller Bryan McClendon on Sunday, a day after the Gamecocks finished a 4-8 season. After averaging over 400 yards and 30 points per game in 2018, his first full season as coordinator, McClendon's offense dipped to 371.9 yards and 22.4 points this year.
USC finished the season with nine points in its final two games, and only one touchdown over its final three. McClendon, who has also coached USC's wide receivers, will remain on staff in an unconfirmed role.
Strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman was fired Sunday. The Gamecocks have been rocked by injuries the past two seasons.
Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner was also fired Sunday. While credited with signing starter Ryan Hilinski, Hilinski regressed in his first season after a strong first two games.
