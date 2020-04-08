Gamecocks' coach: Coronavirus pandemic 'much more important than us playing baseball'

COLUMBIA — Mark Kingston isn’t a fan of “Tiger King.”

“No,” South Carolina’s baseball coach said. “I tried that and that’s a hard pass for me. I just can’t deal with that amount of craziness.”

Kingston took his turn on the USC coach media teleconference Wednesday and said what Frank Martin and Will Muschamp did before him. He’s staying safe at home, keeping in touch with his team via Zoom and group-texting, and hoping for good news soon as the coronavirus continues to plague the country.

“Our concern at this point is for everybody’s health and safety, not just in the sports world but everywhere,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part in helping the virus to flatten that curve and we’re staying home, our players are staying home, our entire school and university are staying home. We’re doing our part and are anxious to get back to normalcy like everyone else.”

Kingston was the last USC coach to have a press conference before the virus forced everything to be shut down. On March 12, he was sitting at the table in the press room at Founders Park — reporters asked to sit in the second row of seats to preserve a six-foot social distancing space — discussing the next day’s SEC-opening series hosting Tennessee.

He started speaking just as the SEC men’s basketball tournament was canceled. He was leaving the room when a reporter received a text saying baseball was about to be suspended.

By the time Kingston was back in his office, 20 feet across the first-base line from the media room, baseball was suspended. The season was canceled quickly thereafter.

Kingston met with the Gamecocks, told them he would stay in touch and ordered them all to go to their homes. That became the norm for everyone over the next week.

The good news is all of his players are safe, almost all of them in their hometowns. Poor George Callil, a native of Australia, got the worst of it but is doing OK.

“Upon landing in Australia, he was immediately put into a 14-day quarantine in a hotel,” Kingston said. “I talked to him yesterday from his hotel, he said he’s got two more days before he can finally go home.”

But everyone is doing well, trying to stay in shape with creative weight-lifting and exercises. The players are allowed to receive instructions from their strength coach and players recuperating from Tommy John surgery are working with rehab equipment and exercises in their hometowns.

Kingston is working out more than he ever has and having more family time. They play volleyball in the backyard and binge-watch TV shows together, although he couldn’t stomach the world of raising jungle cats and its seedy characters.

“Ozark” and replays of classic games are his favorites, and also the logistics of constructing his roster for next season. The NCAA is allowing all seniors to come back for another season if they so desire, and USC will honor that request.

Yet Kingston’s four seniors (Callil, Bryant Bowen, Dallas Beaver and Graham Lawson) do have aspirations of playing pro ball. None are likely to be picked in the truncated Major League Baseball Draft this year (it could change, but right now it’s set to be five rounds), meaning they could only get a $20,000 signing bonus.

Normally, that’s not nearly enough to get a college player to leave early or a high school player to skip college for the pros. But these aren’t normal times.

“They all have interest in coming back at this point,” said Kingston, who also confirmed that nobody else on the team was planning to transfer. “We’d love to have all of our seniors back.”

As for the July draft, Kingston anticipates that the status of Friday pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski won’t change. The junior shot up draft boards after a strong summer in the Cape Cod League, and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA, 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 25 innings for the Gamecocks this season.

The five rounds of the MLB Draft won’t affect the normal signing bonuses those players get, meaning Mlodzinski would be in line for a seven-figure payday if he goes as projected.

“I think he’s still a first-rounder,” Kingston said. “So we would expect him to be moving on.”

As for sophomore pitcher Brett Kerry, who’s eligible to be drafted because he’s already 21 years old, Kingston feels he’ll be back. That would put him in line to be the Gamecocks’ top pitcher next year, or a mix-and-match top pitcher/elite closer as he was this season.

“I think we’re in good shape with Brett,” Kingston said. “We feel pretty good about Brett being able to be on our staff next year.”

The draft will define some of the roster, and the NCAA removing roster restrictions may as well. Like the world, Kingston’s team is waiting to see what will happen.

Once the all-clear is given, they’ll start finalizing decisions. But in the grand scheme, bats and balls are far from anyone's first concern.

“My message to them is there are much bigger things going on in the world, with people fighting for their lives,” Kingston said. “That is much more important than us playing baseball right now.”