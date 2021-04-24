COLUMBIA — Who?
South Carolina had this same problem last year, yet somehow the situation has gotten worse. Going into last season and examining the wide receivers depth chart, many scratched their heads wondering why the names sounded familiar but brainpans were blank when trying to recall any plays those names had made.
There was Shi Smith, Receiver 1A to Bryan Edwards’ Receiver 1 in 2019, and then a list of guys. All of them had one thing in common: Potential. The idea was somebody beside Smith would separate in 2020 and the Gamecocks would have one or two to really rely on going into this season.
It hasn’t worked out that way. This year, the depth chart doesn’t even have a Smokey Robinson to group with The Miracles.
At least, not right away.
“They all see an opening, they all understand it’s not going to be a one-man show, we’re not just trying to direct the ball to one guy,” USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said. “That’s a great point. I haven’t thought of it from that standpoint.”
That point was that all of USC’s receivers are on equal ground. There is no proven dependable guy.
Somebody’s going to be on top of the catches/receiving yards chart at the end of the year. So each of the ones vying to be that guy have the same shot at it.
“We know that the spot’s in the air, and anyone can grab it,” walk-on Trey Adkins said. “I think that makes some guys work harder than they would if the position was already filled.”
Last year’s receiving chart was halfway what was expected. Smith did lead the team in catches (57, 33 percent of the team’s total) and receiving yards (633, 34 percent). His four touchdowns were half of the Gamecocks’ eight.
But the one or two guys who developed behind Smith? Nick Muse had a solid year, but he’s a tight end. Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick were next on the list, and they’re running backs (Fenwick has since transferred to Oregon State).
The next true receiver was Jalen Brooks, a transfer who was heralded to be “a guy who can really help us” but was out the first four games while the NCAA diddled around with clearing him to play. Then when he got on the field, he became more known for the passes he dropped than the ones he caught (to be fair, dropping passes was a team-wide problem last year).
Brooks caught 11 passes for 100 yards in six games. That still topped Josh Vann and Xavier Legette, two names that have been on the receiver chart for years but have yet to flourish.
The Gamecocks will show off their receiver corps during the April 25 Garnet and Black Spring Game, with Satterfield saying there was a top group that has already identified itself. “There’s five or six of them that are working really, really, really, really hard,” he said. “I have no issues with any of them, but there’s five or six that are totally different right now from a preparation standpoint, the way they attack practice, they way they’re in here watching tape, watching film.”
Some members of that group are Brooks, Dakereon Joyner, transfer receiver E.J. Jenkins (who is also working at tight end) and another transfer, Ahmarean Brown. Brooks and Joyner, especially, have drawn raves for their constant presence in the building and competition in practice.
“I’ve put a lot of time into the offseason and the ins and outs of everything. I’m not where I want to be. Not even close,” said Joyner, who has a full year of receiver under his belt after originally switching for the 2019 season, then having to return to quarterback because of Jake Bentley’s injury. “But I’m starting to make progression.”
It’s the spring game, and nothing statistical should be given too much weight. In terms of simply seeing receivers who can get open, get downfield and catch, though, the Gamecocks want to identify several.
Somebody has to do it. It would be beneficial if that somebody or several somebodies could do it this year and take it into next year.