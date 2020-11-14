Gamecocks can't stop Ole Miss as Muschamp's job teeters on brink

OXFORD, Miss. — South Carolina knew its holey defense couldn’t stop Mississippi's explosive offense. The game was going to come down to who made the fewest mistakes and took the most chances.
The Gamecocks (2-5) have not done either of those particularly well in the dwindling Will Muschamp Era, so why would they with their season and his job on the line?
One glaring coverage bust to spring the game-winning touchdown and a a crucial non-review overcame a tremendous performance from tailback Kevin Harris as USC lost 59-42 on Saturday. Harris set a school record with five rushing touchdowns and nearly broke Brandon Bennett’s single-game yardage record, but it all came to naught due to the Gamecocks’ horrid defense.
“I certainly believe there’s a question about where we are defensively right now,” Muschamp said. “And I certainly think there should be.”
Elijah Moore was camped in the middle of the field, the closest Gamecock 40 yards behind him, as quarterback Matt Corral wound up from his own 9-yard-line, the Rebels trailing 42-38. Former walk-on defensive back Jaylan Foster, playing extended minutes lately due to injuries, let Moore run past him, releasing Moore for another DB to pick up.
There was nobody there. The Gamecocks’ only hope was Moore would fall over before the ball got to him.
He didn’t, scored and USC couldn’t answer. The Gamecocks’ next possession featured the Rebels bottling Harris and sacking still-starting quarterback Collin Hill, and Ole Miss scored again to make it a 10-point game.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve lost confidence,” linebacker Ernest Jones said, “but we need to get our junk together.”
USC broke a string of two straight blowout losses but extended its losing streak to three. The Gamecocks have to win their final three games — over Missouri, No. 12 Georgia and Kentucky — to finish .500.
There has been no decision made on Muschamp’s future, although many boosters and fans have made their frustrations known. It makes sense to wait until the end of the season, or before hope is completely gone.
The Gamecocks played hard, and mathematically there is still a way to finish 5-5, which would be an improvement over last year’s 4-8 record, especially against an all-SEC schedule. Yet the winds of potential change continue to swirl.
What went right
Hill remained starting QB despite Muschamp reopening the competition this week, and was OK. He was 17-of-28 passing and threw a touchdown, but his one interception became a Rebels touchdown.
He also took a sack he couldn’t after Moore’s touchdown (the protection was non-existent) and he overthrew a wide-open Nick Muse when USC was down 10 and needed a fourth-down conversion to stay alive.
Harris ripped through gaping holes for 243 yards, the fifth-best total in school history, and his five rushing touchdowns were two more than even George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore ever obtained in one game.
What went wrong
Defense. Even against a Rebels offense that puts up points on everyone (Alabama gave up 647 yards, but won), USC was a special kind of atrocious.
Receivers were running wide-open all night. The Moore touchdown illustrated just how bad the secondary has been and continues to be under Muschamp, a former defensive back who has coached defensive backs and been credited as a defensive guru.
The Gamecocks gave up 708 yards, their third straight game where they gave up 500-plus (they allowed 481 in a win over Auburn). USC’s fourth-down defense, the best in the SEC coming in, let the Rebels convert four in four chances.
Ole Miss had plenty of time to put the game out of reach with a touchdown before and after halftime, but John Dixon recovered a Corral fumble to squelch a drive. Backed into their own end zone, the Gamecocks had time and timeouts to try and take the lead before the half.
Instead, after an initial Harris run went nowhere, they stalled despite Ole Miss having two timeouts. USC punted with one minute to go.
The Rebels turned it into a field goal after Corral’s knee hit the ground and should have kept the clock running, but wasn’t reviewed when judged an incomplete pass.
“When the whistle blows and the play’s over, once it blows, it’s not reviewable,” Muschamp said.
Turning point
The Moore touchdown deflated the Gamecocks in a way not seen since Cam Newton’s Hail Mary before halftime of the 2010 SEC Championship Game. That game was the start of two straight losses to end a decent year and started a run of three straight 11-win seasons.
There appears to be no salvation waiting for this team.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks are set to host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, but with the Missouri-Georgia game this week postponed due to COVID, that could change.