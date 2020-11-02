Gamecocks can turn to 2 running backs if passing game going nowhere

COLUMBIA — Cadillac Williams and Ronnie Brown. Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall. Darren McFadden and Felix Jones.

All right, so Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick aren’t among the list of top running back duos in SEC history.

But South Carolina loves what each brings to the Gamecocks, and doesn’t see each fitting into a set role going forward. That’s a good thing.

When there are two talented running backs on the roster, their playing time often gets broken into the “every-down back” and the “speed back.” Put in the fast one when about to run a sweep. When it’s third-and-1 and you have to move the chains, give it to the power back.

Harris and Fenwick are different, but only in stature. The bullish Harris is 5-10 and 225; Fenwick has three more inches but five less pounds.

The Gamecocks have leaned more on Harris, but both runners can get the job done. Both have shown the ability to keep their legs churning after an initial hit, to spin away from defenders and to always keep striving for that one yard that could mean the difference between winning and losing.

“I do think that both runners are similar from the standpoint of the way they’re running right now. They’re getting behind their pads, they’re creating a lot of yards after contact, they’re running through contact very well,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Right now I think our staff feels very comfortable with where they are.”

Harris has rushed 93 times for 535 yards and eight touchdowns. Fenwick has 36 rushes for 210.

Harris is the man who opens and usually closes the game. Fenwick gets most of his touches in relief of Harris.

Despite how it seems to be broken down — Harris the No. 1, Fenwick a change of pace — Muschamp said there’s no specific plan for the usage of each. There aren’t “Harris plays” or “Fenwick plays.”

They’re running plays, and either can deliver.

“I believe we’re similar in many ways, we both run physical, we both can catch the ball out of the backfield. We feel like we can both make guys miss out of the backfield,” Fenwick said. “When you watch the tape, it’s a little different, you know, just because of the size we are. I wouldn’t say he’s a smaller back but he’s little shorter vs. me being a lot taller.”

Harris would seem to be the best at running through defenders as he’s more powerful in his lower body and is closer to the ground. If a defender is closing in, Harris can crouch, use his shoulder pads and bam. Gravity takes over.

Yet Fenwick has proven artful at doing the same. His speed gives him a slight step on a charging defender, and he uses leverage to twist away and keep moving forward.

“I’d say they’re both physical backs that are going to give it to you,” said Adam Prentice, who as a blocking fullback often takes the first hit intended for one of them. “They both are very agile, Fenwick maybe a little more so. Both big backs that will hit the hole hard and make you pay for it.”

As the Gamecocks (2-3) prepare to host No. 7 Texas A&M Saturday, Harris and Fenwick are naturally a large part of the game plan. With quarterback Collin Hill coming off the worst game of his USC career and the Gamecocks’ receivers still struggling, running the ball seems to be the most likely option for success.

Then again, the Aggies (4-1) are second in the SEC in rushing defense. They allow just over 100 yards per game.

USC would seem to have little choice but to keep hammering away at the line, counting on it to break and the two backs to begin pacing the offense. The gesture gets less futile as the cracks begin appearing, and Harris and Fenwick have each shown they can turn those cracks into canyons.

Ole Miss kickoff time set

The Gamecocks’ game at Ole Miss on Nov. 14 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.