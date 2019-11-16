COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s hard to run offense without the best players, and it’s hard to win games without offense.
A nasty week in South Carolina didn’t get any better Saturday as the Gamecocks lost 30-6 to Texas A&M. It was a 10-point game until the fourth quarter, but USC’s putrid offense managed a scant 260 yards, many after the Aggies took a 23-3 lead, and was 2-of-15 on third down.
“We can’t stay on the field on third down,” a drained and exhausted-looking coach Will Muschamp said. “We’re having a hard time piecing anything together offensively.”
Top receiver Bryan Edwards sat out after a knee injury last week (Muschamp said he practiced all week, it swelled on Thursday and he didn’t want to risk playing, but he will play against Clemson in two weeks) and USC was again without top rusher Tavien Feaster, who injured his groin two weeks ago. Tailback Rico Dowdle was limited while recovering from his own knee injury and second-leading tackler T.J. Brunson was ejected for targeting on the Gamecocks’ second defensive series.
The Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) never seemed concerned that it was such a close game for so long, although quarterback Kellen Mond took some shots from a game but tiring USC defense. It couldn’t last forever with no offensive support and the Gamecocks let more prime opportunities get away.
A week that had backdoor conversations, public declarations and storm clouds settling over the futures of Muschamp and athletics director Ray Tanner — although there is nothing concrete that either is in any danger of losing their jobs — ended with another sputtering defeat. The Gamecocks fell to 4-7, 3-5 SEC and will not be going to a bowl game for the first time in Muschamp’s tenure.
The only thing left to play for is pride. After a bye week, the Gamecocks host No. 3 Clemson on Nov. 30. A win takes the rivalry for the first time in six years and would almost undoubtedly knock the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff.
"Like coach Muschamp said, we can right a lot of wrongs by beating Clemson,” cornerback Jaycee Horn said.
What went right
The defense played well. The only touchdown it gave up in the first three quarters was when backup linebacker Damani Staley, in for the ejected Brunson, didn’t read a wheel route and let Cordarrian Richardson race past for a touchdown.
Otherwise, Mond was hit several times and the Gamecocks were able to keep getting off the field. Texas A&M was 6-of-14 on third down, punted four times and attempted four field goals.
The Gamecocks blew protection on a punt just before halftime and a defender was rushing right at Joseph Charlton. The senior punter saw it, tucked the ball and took off for a first down.
“Saw the guy right up the gut in the middle, so I pulled it for myself. Just made a heads-up play,” Charlton said.
It was the Gamecocks’ third-longest run all night. Charlton earned a game ball by punting eight times for 368 yards.
USC didn’t turn the ball over.
What went wrong
USC’s offense hasn’t had its best offensive lineup on the field for two games and has looked the worst it ever has under Muschamp. The Gamecocks ran five plays in Texas A&M territory, all on the drive where Parker White scored the team’s first three points on a field goal, in the first three quarters.
That came after Xavier Legette let a touchdown pass clang off his hands.
“We have to find something to find an explosive play,” Muschamp said. “Got to be able to get more of those down the field.”
The Gamecocks dropped key passes and interceptions throughout, and again couldn’t run the ball. With no home-run threat due to Edwards being out, quarterback Ryan Hilinski was sucked back into a familiar pattern.
USC constantly throws short of the first-down marker on third down. But without anyone to run the ball (they had 45 yards on 17 carries, giving them 66 on 44 in the last two games) and receivers covered downfield, they didn’t have much choice but to check down and throw short, hoping for the receiver to make a play.
“It’s frustrating, man. I’ve been through it with the (3-9 2015 team) that was kind of similar, but this team is different,” tight end Kyle Markway said. “Frustrating that it’s not paying off for us.”
Ernest Jones forced and Rick Sandidge recovered a fumble in the A&M red zone late in the fourth. USC still couldn’t score a touchdown.
“Everybody’s disappointed. We’re sitting at 4-7 and there’s no way you could have told us that earlier when we were sweating our butts off and working so hard,” Jones said. “But that’s the way life is going for us right now.”
Brunson was ejected for targeting but when Dakereon Joyner was rung up with a savage helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth, the defender was allowed to stay in. Joyner had to be helped from the field.
“Two of our guys got whacked,” Muschamp said. “It’s beyond me. I’m done (trying to figure out officiating), I’m done.”
USC has still not beaten Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the league in 2012.
The Gamecocks only scored three more points than their SEC champion women’s soccer team did in a first-round NCAA tournament win Saturday.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks are off next week before finishing the season at home on Nov. 30 against No. 3 Clemson.