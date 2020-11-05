Gamecocks bowl-bound? With just 2 wins USC could get bid this season.

COLUMBIA — Normally there would be computations and analyses of what exactly South Carolina has to do to get to a bowl game. The bye week of a season is the standard time to figure out which games have the best chance to turn into wins and progress toward the magic number of six for bowl eligibility.

As with everything these days, there is no normal. There will be 37 bowl games this season and they all share the same criteria. Teams don't need to win a single game to qualify.

“It has been an exceptionally unusual year due to the pandemic. But thanks to the flexibility and cooperation of the conferences and bowl partners, we are excited to reward student-athletes,” Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli said. “These games will be a great way to highlight the many accomplishments of teams who have persevered through a very challenging year.”

The goal of every college football team (outside of winning a championship) is to get to a bowl game. Go somewhere warm, pick up a lot of free stuff, eat local fare after six months of training-table chow, and for some players, enjoy the last football game they’ll ever play.

But how is this all going to work?

The selection process

As in the past, the best teams will be invited to bowls and the respective conferences will retain their usual tie-ins and help with the selections.

“The majority of bowl games will adhere to their conference partnerships,” Carparelli said. “There are a handful of games that will work with one another. I think the ESPN-owned and operated games are the most likely candidates for that.”

The SEC is expected to have its usual rotation. The conference champion will probably be in the College Football Playoff, which means the next highest-ranked SEC team (perhaps the SEC Championship Game loser) will play in a New Year’s Six game.

The Citrus Bowl picks the next-highest team and the rest of the league will be dispersed among the Outback, Texas Bowl, Liberty, Music City, Duke’s Mayo (the new sponsor for the former Belk Bowl in Charlotte), Gator, Birmingham and Gasparilla bowls.

Even if there are teams with only two or three wins, the SEC will want to fill its bowl allotment.

The pandemic

The threat of COVID-19 hangs over everything. The virus already forced five bowl cancellations this year and there’s no telling how many teams may have an outbreak or simply not want to risk one by participating in a bowl game.

“I think geography is going to be very important in placement this year,” Carparelli said. “We don’t want teams traveling any longer distances than they need to or staying in cities or hotels longer than they need to.”

The format could be like a normal road game this year. Practice and prepare at home, bus trips or socially distanced flights, a hotel stay in the bowl city the night before the game.

If COVID-19 affects one or both of the teams, the bowls would deal with it as it comes. But outside of the CFP, they wouldn’t be rescheduled.

“I don’t think that’s one we have a solution for,” Carparelli said. “A guess is they would be canceled or deemed no-contest.”

The money

Every athletics department is feeling the pandemic crunch. USC is expected to lose more than $55 million.

With that in mind, would schools be willing to spend money on a bowl trip?

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he has no doubt USC would foot the bill for a trip, and it should be noted it wouldn’t be the normal four- or five-day junket. That saves a lot on hotel and food expenses.

But would fans buy tickets?

The fans

Imagine USC is playing in a late-December bowl in Florida or Tennessee. It’s cold and pandemic restrictions mean the stadium is probably only a quarter full.

Gamecock fans traditionally travel well to bowl games. But they, like fans of other teams, always want to go somewhere different.

USC has been to Tampa several times for bowl games. The Gamecocks have been to Memphis, Orlando, Birmingham and Charlotte recently. Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl wouldn’t be too bad as I-95 is a direct conduit and accessible from all of South Carolina, and USC hasn’t played there since 1987.

Perhaps USC’s record will be a deciding factor for fans. The Gamecocks are currently 2-3 with five games remaining. There will most likely be no pregame activities for fans at bowl sites, and restaurants might be closed or restricted because of the virus.

“The answer to me, always, is yes," said West Ashley’s Harry Zeigler, who has attended multiple USC bowl games. Of course, you got to ask my wife and my son, who say no.”

Zeigler said he doesn’t care about the Gamecocks’ record, and if there were no game-week activities in the bowl city, that’s fine. Yet there are other factors.

“I have asthma. My family doesn’t want me to be around a lot of people who might have COVID,” he said. “I don’t care where it is, as long as it’s not in the middle of nowhere. If I can get in a car, I’d go. On a plane, probably not.

“If we get a vaccine, yes, I’ll go. If we don’t get a vaccine … I don’t know.”

Muschamp said USC will abide the SEC’s guidelines for bowl games, but currently his only concern is Saturday night's home game against No. 7 Texas A&M.

Nobody knows which teams will get invited to bowls or be able to attend. The only thing to expect is another twist. That’s been the only constant this year.