Gamecocks blister Georgia to break three-game losing streak

COLUMBIA — Georgia.
Good for what ails ya.
South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with an 83-59 win over Georgia on Wednesday, its ninth straight win over the Bulldogs and an injected jolt of relief after leadership and effort were questioned in its last defeat. USC (4-5, 2-3 SEC) started the game with an unsightly shooting display but a 19-2 sprint in a four-minute stretch gave it a cushion it reclined on for the duration.
Keyshawn Bryant continued his majestic flights to the basket with 11 points during the run, all after he missed one of the tomahawk jam attempts he’s become known for and ricocheted it nearly into the scoreboard. He put the finishing touches on an All-SEC/NBA draft highlight reel with 19 points, 10 rebounds, a block, three steals … and half of a double technical.
“After I missed that dunk, my main thing was, ‘Don’t make eye contact with Frank,’” Bryant said. “It all paid off.”
“That one didn’t bother me,” coach Frank Martin said. “Guys like you and me don’t understand how hard those dunks are, because we’ve never left the ground more than 4-5 inches. I’m glad Key wasn’t looking at me because he would have thought I was mad at him when I was mad at Wildens (Leveque, who bricked a dunk five seconds after Bryant).”
The Gamecocks’ defense, after being ripped for 57 points by Auburn in its last first half, held Georgia (9-6, 2-6) to 59 for the game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were averaging nearly 77 points per game in SEC play but never got into a rhythm against a USC defense that was much more active and hand-sy than in all of its past three games.
Georgia was held to season-lows in points, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. The Bulldogs turned it over 20 times.
With as full of a roster as it will have the rest of the year (everyone except Alanzo Frink, who will miss the remainder due to medical reasons), USC had the personnel and opportunity to gain some feel-good. For whatever reason, the Gamecocks have always been able to find that against the Bulldogs.
They beat Georgia last season and the year before to break two-game losing streaks, and always had a Georgia game to soothe single-game losses in each of the two seasons before that. USC hasn’t lost to the Bulldogs since 2016, when three defeats in the same year, all at the hands of former Georgia star J.J. Frazier, contributed to missing the NCAA Tournament.
USC’s energy was elite, its defense was tight and its leaders led. Jermaine Couisnard broke out of a lengthy slump with 18 points, while A.J. Lawson scored 12 and Justin Minaya had 10.
“Lately I’ve been going in the gym two times a day and working on my mechanics,” Couisnard said. “Really having confidence in myself that every shot I shoot is going to go in.”
Martin said that the team is still searching for trust and identity, and Tuesday’s practice and Wednesday’s game helped get them toward that goal. But they’re not there yet.
“Fun to watch, not just because of the score, but the unity and the connected-ness that we played with defensively. That gave us the same kind of trust offensively,” Martin said. “We started to play better as far as everyone being on the same page and that led to some easy baskets and we finally converted.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.