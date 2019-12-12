COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp wasted no time.

“Over the last 13 years, his offenses have averaged over 31 points and 424 yards per game while converting over 43 percent on third down,” Muschamp gushed in his only public statement on new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo thus far.

Muschamp told folks what they wanted to hear. After a 4-8 season where the only offensive identity was pitiful, South Carolina needed fresh blood in the play-caller’s chair, and especially someone who had done it before, and done it well, for multiple seasons.

Bobo checks all those boxes. He’s new to USC, his Georgia offenses from 2007-14 put up 30 points per game all but one season and in five years as a head coach, Colorado State had two years over 30 points and two years within two points of 30.

The Gamecocks got their guy.

The question is, will it make a difference?

Bobo’s credentials are impressive, but this isn’t Georgia. This is a USC team that scored one touchdown in its last three games and will begin spring practice with a quarterback coming off knee surgery, three running backs gone and its top playmaker (receiver Bryan Edwards) and a serviceable tight end (Kyle Markway) also departed.

Bobo made his bones with the Bulldogs when he developed top-notch quarterbacks and had NFL-quality running backs. He produced some strong offenses at Colorado State (where he went 28-35) without that kind of talent, but the opponents weren’t the quality he faced at Georgia, either.

So what will happen at USC?

“I think his greatest skill set is he has experience (in fullback scheme or 11-man personnel). He’s also caught up to the times in spread offense,” said Hutson Mason, Bobo’s starting QB his last year at Georgia, during a radio interview last week. “The base roots of his offense are pro-style and they’re running the football. But he has spread elements sprinkled into his offense as well.”

Georgia’s offense could have been lumped into one term — “Georgia football.” They ran the ball because they had stud backs equipped to do so, and if they had to, they unleashed their passing game.

Bobo’s offenses with the Bulldogs had a low of 28.9 points per game (2009), 5.6 yards per play (2007 and 2009) and 362.2 yards per game (2009). Their highs were 41.3 points (2014), 7.1 yards per play (2012) and 484.2 yards per game (2013).

Georgia’s running backs included Knowshon Moreno, current USC RB coach Thomas Brown, Isaiah Crowell, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Keith Marshall and slot receiver/speed back Sony Michel.

His quarterbacks were current Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford, Joe Cox, Aaron Murray and Mason.

Plenty of NFL pedigrees on those lists. But Bobo also succeeded with Dalyn Dawkins, Izzy Matthews, Marvin Kinsey and QBs Nick Stevens, Collin Hill, K.J. Carta-Samuels and Patrick O’Brien at Colorado State.

The Rams had a high of 35.3 points (2016), 6.7 yards per play (2016) and 492.5 yards per game (2017). They weren’t playing Florida and Auburn every week but nearly 500 yards per game is impressive no matter who the opponent is.

Bobo reported for work at USC Monday and had his contract finalized Tuesday. That evening, he was in the Myrtle Beach home of committed quarterback Luke Doty alongside Muschamp.

In the coming days, he’ll be able to analyze his returning roster and what they can do or not do well. It stands to reason he’ll want to run the ball being back in the SEC, but there are no Morenos or Gurleys here; just Deshaun Fenwick, Kevin Harris and verbally committed MarShawn Lloyd.

Bobo will also get his chance to develop another quarterback, as Ryan Hilinski should be ready for spring ball. It’s too early to say if Hilinski will follow the path of Stafford, Murray (or David Greene, who Bobo also coached and at the time he left Georgia, was the winningest QB in NCAA history), but he has the talent.

It’s a brand-new coordinator with a nearly brand-new offense — with Edwards gone, Shi Smith is the only returning dependable receiver, and tight end Nick Muse most likely will miss spring ball recovering from ACL surgery. Whatever the result, Bobo’s fingerprints will be on the offense come November.

Not for better or for worse. There was only one reason Muschamp turned to Bobo, and being worse than 4-8 with a toothless offense isn’t it.